Mercury has long poisoned gold miners. This new strategy is helping change that.

Between 10 million and 20 million miners in more than 70 countries work in artisanal and small-scale gold mining, including up to 5 million women and children. These operations, which are often unregulated and unsafe, generate 37 per cent of global mercury pollution ( 838 tonnes a year) – more than any other sector. Miners use mercury, which binds to gold particles in ores, to create what are known as amalgams. These are then heated to evaporate the mercury, leaving behind gold but releasing toxic vapours. Studies indicate that up to 33 per cent of artisanal miners suffer from moderate metallic mercury vapor intoxication.

Most informal sites lack the funding and training needed to transition towards mercury-free mining. Despite accounting for 20 per cent of the global gold supply and generating approximately US$30 billion annually, artisanal miners typically sell gold at around 70 per cent of its global market value. Additionally, with many gold mines located in rural and remote areas, miners seeking loans are often restricted to predatory interest rates from illegal sources, pushing demand for mercury.

Between 10 million and 20 million miners in over 70 countries work in artisanal and small-scale gold mining, including up to 5 million women and children. Credit: AFP/John Wessels

Local savings and credit groups, like Orobio’s, have been a boon to rural and remote communities. Providing women with greater financial agency can help them foster safe mining practices and lessen their reliance on the mining sector.

Mercury is a neurotoxin that accumulates in the food chain and can be particularly harmful to species at the top of the food web, such as fish-eating birds and large predators. The work of planetGold is supporting the aims of the Global Biodiversity Framework, a landmark agreement to protect and restore the natural world that includes specific targets for reducing pollution.

In the middle of a grassy field in south-eastern Burkina Faso, an example of mercury-free mining is playing out. A dozen women clad in bright orange safety vests, helmets and respiratory masks gather around a large drum-like apparatus. Chunks of ore rattle within the belly of the drum, known as a trommel, as it oscillates to process the ore.

The women are among the 160 artisanal miners in the country to benefit from planetGOLD technical training courses, which showed them how to mine without mercury. Many, like Angèle Délo, had been mining using mercury since childhood.

“We are very well-equipped to process ore without using mercury,” she says. “It's true: With mercury, it may be faster, but without mercury, it is more beneficial for us.”

The training programme, launched in June 2023, is among several outcomes of five years of work that planetGOLD has undertaken with government agencies and financial institutions in Burkina Faso to eliminate mercury use, promote safer mining and bolster financial independence.