Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the following upcoming investor events:



Needham: 5th-Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference

August 21st: 1-on-1 meetings with Gene Sheridan, CEO, Janet Chou, CFO, and Stephen Oliver, VP Investor Relations.

Location: Virtual. Contact Needham for access.

Jefferies: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference

August 27th 1-on-1 meetings with Janet Chou, CFO, and Stephen Oliver, VP Investor Relations.

Location: Four Seasons Chicago – Chicago, IL

Evercore: 2024 Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference

August 28th 1-on-1 meetings with Janet Chou, CFO, and Stephen Oliver, VP Investor Relations.

Location: Omni Chicago – Chicago, IL

MESH Ventures: Navitas Semiconductor Investor Meeting (Virtual)

September 3rd: 6pm Pacific, 9pm Eastern US / September 4th 9am Taipei / Hong Kong

Group call with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Janet Chou, CFO.

Register via MESH Ventures link.

CICC: Navitas Semiconductor Investor Call (Mandarin)

September 4th: 7pm Pacific, 10pm Eastern US / September 5th 10am Hong Kong / Beijing.

Group call with Janet Chou, CFO, and Charles Zha (VP, GM Navitas China).

Registration: Carla Lai, CICC Research Department, Carla.Lai@cicc.com.cn

Fubon: Navitas Semiconductor Investor Call

September 5th: 7pm Pacific, 10pm Eastern US / September 6th 10am Hong Kong / Beijing

Group call with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Janet Chou, CFO.

Registration: Melody Teng, Global Equities Division, melody.teng@fubon.com

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2024. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data center, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of August 2023, over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/594d83b6-e74c-4a7e-a0ab-f489af6d06db