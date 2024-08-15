Empower: Discover the Future of Healthcare at Inovalon’s Annual Data-Driven Summit

Hear from Former CDC Director and Visionary Executives from AWS, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Snowflake, and Many Other Organizations on the Forefront of Data-Driven Healthcare

BOWIE, Md., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced Empower will return this fall to captivate key stakeholders from across the healthcare and technology ecosystem. The company invites leaders from every corner of healthcare to its annual flagship event, previously known as Customer Congress, in Washington, D.C., from October 27-29, 2024, to explore the value of data in shaping U.S. healthcare.



In an era where data-driven insights and technological advancements play increasingly vital roles in healthcare, this three-day conference promises to be anything but ordinary. Empower will provide attendees with insights from industry trailblazers who ignite innovation and propel meaningful change across the care continuum by uniting payers, providers, pharmacies, life sciences, and technology experts.

On Day One of Empower, Rochelle Walensky, the Former Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), will join the stage to share her insights from 30 years of healthcare experience, first as an infectious disease physician and then leading public health initiatives in the U.S. and South Africa. On Day Two, attendees will not want to miss the dynamic conversation between Rahul Pathak, Vice President of Gen AI and AI/ML GTM at AWS, Greg Pavlik, SVP, AI and Data Management Services, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Ahmad Khan, Head of AI/ML Strategy at Snowflake. The panel will explore technology across the healthcare landscape and where opportunities exist for better workflows, more personalized care, and improved care outcomes. Each executive will reflect on how AI, cloud capabilities, and data lakes specifically impact healthcare of the future.

In addition to six keynotes, Empower features 32 breakout sessions for attendees to tailor their experience and hear from leaders across the healthcare landscape. The immersive, compelling presentations will be ripe with innovative ideas and thought-provoking perspectives covering data-driven healthcare transformation, connected healthcare ecosystems, innovation at scale, and empowered patient-centric care.

"Placing patients at the heart of our mission unites us all in a shared mission to enhance the economics and outcomes of healthcare," said Eron Kelly, President of Inovalon. "Empower brings together payers, providers, pharmacy professionals, life sciences experts, and technology innovators, who are all committed to unlocking data-driven healthcare and are bound by the shared mission of creating more equitable, improved patient outcomes. By harnessing our collective expertise, we can uncover forward-thinking insights and drive transformative change through the convergence of data, technology, and collaboration."

Empower transcends boundaries, fostering a collaborative environment that brings together influential voices from healthcare, big tech, government agencies, research institutions, and global influencers. The event is not just an exchange of ideas but a catalyst for action and partnership.

Join us this October. To learn more about the event and to register, please visit: https://www.inovalon.com/empower/.



About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by nearly 20,000 customers supporting over 53,000 sites of care, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 84 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 670,000 clinical settings, and 391 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

