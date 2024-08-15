Golden Triangle Ventures Announces Partnership with Saxon Capital Group to Integrate Solar Glass Technology at Destino Ranch

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (“GTV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Saxon Capital Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: SCGX) to utilize and integrate their revolutionary Energy Glass Solar™ technology into the Company’s highly anticipated Destino Ranch project.

Located along the bustling State Route 93 between Las Vegas and Phoenix, Destino Ranch is set to become a premier international destination, combining the natural beauty of the Mojave Desert with cutting-edge design and sustainability. Destino Ranch is under development to become a world-class music festival venue capable of hosting tens of thousands of visitors, an expansive outdoor immersive art gallery showcasing large-scale sculptures and installation art, and an array of accommodations including glamp-grounds, campgrounds, resort and a state-of-the-art RV park. Additional amenities will include premium dining at the Destino Bar & Grill and rejuvenating experiences at the on-site spa treatment facility.

In alignment with its sustainable vision, Golden Triangle Ventures has partnered with Saxon Capital Group to integrate their innovative Energy Glass Solar™ technology across the entire Destino Ranch project. Energy Glass Solar™ is a patented, optically clear photovoltaic window system that generates continuous electricity from sunlight, diffused, and ambient light. This technology is not only revolutionary in its ability to generate power but is also aesthetically pleasing, seamlessly blending into the architectural design of the Ranch.

Energy Glass Solar™ is an ideal solution for Destino Ranch, offering numerous advantages such as its durability in extreme weather conditions, its eligibility for the Federal 30% Investment Tax Credit, and its proven track record in rigorous real-world environments, including an 8-year pilot test in the Sears Tower. By utilizing this cutting-edge technology, Destino Ranch will significantly reduce its carbon footprint, provide a sustainable energy source for its operations, and set a precedent for green energy adoption in large-scale developments.

Destino Ranch is designed to be more than just a venue; it is envisioned as an immersive experience where art, nature, and technology converge to create an unforgettable atmosphere for visitors. The project’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its design and operations, aiming to set new standards for eco-friendly construction and energy efficiency.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Saxon Capital Group to bring their groundbreaking solar glass technology to Destino Ranch. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to create a sustainable, future-forward destination that not only captivates visitors with its artistic and natural beauty but also serves as a model for environmentally responsible development.”

A Saxon Capital Group spokesperson added: “Destino Ranch presents an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our Energy Glass Solar™ technology, and we are thrilled to partner with Golden Triangle Ventures on this groundbreaking project. By integrating Energy Glass into the pyramids, we will create solar towers emerging from the ground—potentially the first of their kind in Arizona, if not the entire country. This project will not only demonstrate our technology's ability to transform buildings into sustainable power generators but also set a new standard for aesthetic and functional excellence.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. or “GTV” is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors, along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors in which this Company aims to do business. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the Company. An amazing team of professionals supports each division and continues to help the Company grow daily. Being a publicly traded Company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the business that management believes it can and will become.

Golden Triangle Ventures’ business model is supported by the drive for vertical integration to cut costs and maximize margins. Management strives to acquire entities and assets that they fully understand, which maintain the prospect for long-term exponential growth. The mission is to provide the necessary resources for each subsidiary to generate profit, and then allow them to leverage each other and maximize economic impact. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives.

The backbone of this business is truly a team of professional advisors looking to help companies with a multitude of corporate objectives. With an extensive Rolodex of relationships, management can help with a dynamic range of project obstacles while maintaining a quality service for each client the Company represents. No matter what the needs are, the team involved can help facilitate many different transactions successfully for all parties involved. The network of relationships expands to industry experts who can assist with project management, product sourcing, industrial agriculture project implementation and so much more. Golden Triangle Ventures develops strategies and detailed plans that are custom-tailored to each corporate need and objective in all areas of business.

The GTV business model is focused on the following core group of interests:

Acquisitions / Assets / Holdings - The Company currently owns a unique portfolio of companies that are all being developed and supported by GTV, each holding a common goal of making a positive impact in the industry in which they operate.

Services - Services are deployed through Golden Triangle Ventures to assist all the unique opportunities within its operation. The Company also offers its services to select opportunities that could develop synergistic value within the relationship between both companies through the result of its efforts.

Investments - Management identifies high-value opportunities and provides capital investments in several companies and projects being developed. Each investment is complemented by a hands-on approach of helping to develop the overall direction and strategic plan for each opportunity.

For more information, visit us at: www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

About Lavish Entertainment, Inc.

Lavish Entertainment, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures operating under its Entertainment Division. Currently conducting its business out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming nationally recognized in concert production. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped Lavish successfully organize some of the most exciting electronic dance music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment strives to produce high-quality and professional events that provide an immersive experience through state-of-the-art production and sound implementation.

Lavish Entertainment is currently developing a flagship entertainment complex called Destino Ranch, which intends to become an ideal outdoor music and festival venue, immersive art installation, tourist attraction, and world-renowned destination center. The Company recently secured a purchase agreement to acquire nearly 70 acres of prime and improved land for its Destino Ranch project, which is strategically located in Arizona. The property secured has upgrades that represent a substantial investment totaling nearly $6 million, which has turned this once-vacant land into a beautiful oasis that provides the initial infrastructure needed to begin the development of Destino Ranch.

Lavish Entertainment acquired ABI Create (www.ABICreate.com) as a wholly owned subsidiary of its Entertainment division. Founded in 2015 by Marco Antonio Moreno, ABI Create has earned a reputation for delivering top-quality productions at major events across the United States. ABI’s commitment to excellence and innovation is showcased in projects developed for multiple NFL Super Bowls, San Diego and New York Comic Con, EDC and Camp EDC, Bonnaroo Music Festival, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, alternative events such as Burning Man, and numerous other high-profile projects. ABI offers an all-in-one approach, making it a preferred partner for large-scale productions with a comprehensive suite of services including event organization, management, production, logistics and site planning and permit consulting, construction, contracting, custom design and fabrication. The strategic acquisition of ABI Create enhances Lavish Entertainment’s operational capabilities by providing an in-house support structure for all internal productions and projects. With Moreno now serving as president and COO of Lavish Entertainment, the relationship between ABI and Lavish intends to drive new levels of creativity and operational success throughout the organization. ABI Create’s integration further supports Lavish’s goal of becoming an industry leading entertainment company.

Four-Pillar Business Model

Lavish Entertainment’s revised model encompasses the following key foundational elements: logistics, staffing, equipment, and production. These pillars were meticulously identified and organized to complement each other and ensure seamless operations across all facets of the Company. To enhance its bandwidth and expand service offerings, Lavish Entertainment intends to develop and acquire operations in each of the four key areas.

1. Logistics: Effective logistics are crucial for any successful entertainment operation. Coordinating event schedules, managing transportation and venue setup are pivotal in ensuring smooth operations and optimal audience experiences. By establishing a dedicated logistics division, Lavish Entertainment streamlines event planning, enhances coordination of resources, minimizes delays, and boosts overall efficiency. This integrated approach is instrumental in managing the complex movement of resources required for Lavish Entertainment's operations and projects like Destino Ranch. Recently, GTV acquired Cargo Management Group to fully support Lavish’s logistics division.

2. Staffing: Talent and manpower are essential assets in the entertainment industry. Skilled technicians, event coordinators and guest services personnel are critical for delivering memorable experiences. Lavish Entertainment’s staffing division focuses on recruiting, training and managing diverse talent to meet operational demands. By cultivating a well-trained and motivated workforce, Lavish Entertainment elevates service quality and fosters a culture of excellence crucial for exceptional guest experiences at its events.

3. Equipment: Cutting-edge equipment and state-of-the-art technology are central to Lavish Entertainment’s corporate vision. From orchestral-quality sound systems to advanced lighting and visual effects equipment, investing in top-tier gear is essential for creating immersive entertainment experiences. Lavish’s strategy emphasizes acquiring, maintaining and upgrading an extensive equipment inventory to support diverse productions and events. This commitment allows the Company to innovate, captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression with each event.

4. Production: Production expertise is paramount in delivering successful entertainment experiences. Whether designing stage sets, crafting narratives or executing live performances, proficiency in production defines memorable events. Lavish leverages seasoned professionals to conceptualize, plan and execute diverse entertainment experiences—from concerts and theatrical productions to immersive events and sensory spectacles. This dedication to production excellence ensures each event is meticulously crafted to deliver unparalleled entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to give potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our Company website, www.GoldenTriangleInc.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our Company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our Company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

