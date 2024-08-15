Pathos Expands Pipeline With Worldwide License of Phase 2-ready Brain-penetrant, PRMT5 Inhibitor

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathos AI, Inc. (www.pathos.com), a biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing precision medicine in cancer by harnessing the power of machine learning to transform drug development, announced today the world-wide license of PRT811, a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable brain penetrant SAM-competitive PRMT5 inhibitor from Prelude Therapeutics.



PRT811 (renamed P-500) was developed by Prelude Therapeutics and completed a Phase 1 trial in March 2023. The trial enrolled patients with solid tumors including high-grade glioma and uveal melanoma and has potential application in other indications with high unmet need. Out of 16 patients with high-grade glioma with isocitrate dehydrogenase mutations (IDH+) in the Phase 1 trial, two confirmed complete responses (CR) were observed. At last follow-up, 1 response is ongoing and has lasted 31.0 months while the duration of response for the second CR patient was 7.5 months. Additionally, 1 patient achieved an unconfirmed partial response (PR).

In addition, out of 23 uveal melanoma patients (10 patients with splicing factor 3B subunit 1 (SF3B1) splicing mutations and 13 without an SF3B1 mutation), one confirmed PR (duration of response of 10 months) and a second unconfirmed PR were observed, both in patients SF3B1 mutations.

In the entire safety population (N=86), the most common adverse events of any grade, with an incidence of >20% were nausea (60.5%), vomiting (46.5%) fatigue (36.0%), constipation (29.1%), and thrombocytopenia (24.4%), and were predominantly grade 1-2. The most common adverse events (grade ≥3), occurring >5% were thrombocytopenia (9.3%), anemia (9.3%), and fatigue (5.8%).

“These results from Prelude’s Phase 1 study are promising news for high-grade glioma patients and clinicians, who still have limited treatment options with chemotherapy and radiation that hasn’t changed in decades. With our AI Platform, we aim to increase the already encouraging response rate of P-500 through a novel biomarker-driven strategy, ultimately bringing this medicine to patients as efficiently as possible,” said Ryan Fukushima, Pathos CEO.

“Prelude’s discovery engine has delivered a number of first- or best-in-class precision medicines including PRT811, a molecule that has shown early promise in the treatment of high-grade glioma. We are confident that Pathos AI, sharing our passion for precision medicine and commitment to serving cancer patients with high unmet need, is an ideal company to drive the development of this molecule forward for patients.” said Sean Brusky, Prelude CBO. "The resources from this transaction will support advancing Prelude's pipeline."

About P-500

P-500 (previously PRT811) is a selective, brain-penetrant small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) that has the potential to provide clinical benefit for patients with advanced solid tumors, including high-grade glioma and uveal melanoma.

PRMT5 is an enzyme that adds methyl groups to proteins in cells using a molecule called S-adenosylmethionine (SAM) which regulates protein function and interactions. Several processes that support cancer cell growth and spread depend on PRMT5, making P-500 relevant not only to advanced high-grade glioma and uveal melanoma (in which objective responses to P-500 were observed in the Phase 1 clinical trial) but also to a number of other cancer indications. Preclinical studies have demonstrated PRMT5 inhibition can sensitize cancer cells to other treatments, expanding the application of P-500 to combination therapy in additional indications.

About Pathos

Pathos is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on re-engineering drug development, leveraging the power of AI technologies to bring precision medicines to market through partnership with biopharmaceutical companies. Pathos has raised $40 million to accelerate the development of precision medicines and to expand its platform, combining computational approaches across multimodal real-world data and patient-derived biological models. Additional information can be found at www.pathos.com.

Contacts

Business Development: bd@pathos.com

Press Inquiries: press@pathos.com