NPIC’s Flossta by N-Bone Nabs “Dog Treat Innovation Of The Year” In 2024 Pet Innovation Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes The Most Outstanding Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Flossta by N-Bone from NPIC , a leading manufacturer of premium pet treat brands, N-Bone and Get Naked, has been recognized with “Dog Treat Innovation of the Year!” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Flossta by N-Bone is a canine dental chew that utilizes an innovative dual-action formula and floss-like form factor. The one-of-a-kind design has been engineered to navigate the elusive nooks and crannies of a dog's mouth, making it easier to reach hard-to-access places. This helps combat plaque buildup and tartar accumulation and reduces the risk of dental issues.

Flossta contains botanical ingredients in the form of natural herbs such as parsley and fennel, which contribute to oral health by providing a refreshing aroma and addressing bad breath. Flossta by N-Bone caters to the dietary sensitivities of dogs and is free from wheat, corn, and soy. There are also no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

The chew’s flexible structure makes it easy for dogs to grip and handle while chewing and once fully consumed, is 100% digestible. Flossta is made in the USA, adhering to stringent quality standards and manufacturing practices that ensure the safety and reliability of the product.

In addition, Flossta comes in a variety of flavors including chicken, beef liver, and mint, as well as a wide assortment of sizes, such as single chews housed in a 16-count counter display, an 8-count bag, and a 15-count bag. The pliable texture requires moderate chew strength and is optimum for dogs at any life stage.

“Flossta reflects our dedication to providing innovative and high-quality pet care solutions while also reflecting our commitment to quality and transparency. The care we put into quality ingredients, manufacturing, and production also underscores our allegiance to local communities and economies,” said Sam Chen, VP of sales and marketing at NPIC. “We’re pleased to accept this award from Pet Innovation and will continue to embrace innovation in the search for the best nutrition for pets, putting pet health and wellbeing first in everything we do.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize the excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Flossta by N-Bone is not just another dental chew; it represents a paradigm shift in the pet dental care category. Pet owners have become hyper aware when it comes to the ingredients that go into their fur-family’s diet, and when picking a dental chew, it’s also about those hard-to-reach places where plaque and tartar thrive,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “We’re thrilled to recognize N-Bone Flossta Dual-Action Dental Chews as ‘Dog Treat Innovation of the Year!’ Its unique form factor and natural ingredients mean each chew is a palatable experience that dogs simply cannot resist, making oral care a delightful part of their daily routine.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About NPIC

NPIC is a trusted name in the pet care industry, dedicated to providing innovative and reliable products for pets and their owners for more than 25 years. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, NPIC continues to lead the way in developing products that enhance the well-being of furry family members. www.npicpet.com