List Of Industry-Leading Featured Winners In 2024 Pet Innovation Awards Released

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced the featured winners in their sixth annual awards program.

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

The Global Pet Market is expected to reach $358 Billion by 2027. Recent trends have shown

pet owners are transitioning to a “health first” mentality to increase their pet's overall well-being and longevity. The pet humanization trend sees pets treated with the same care and attention as other human family members. This reflects a growing emphasis on prioritizing pet comfort, and well-being and has translated into products such as scientifically backed health supplements, luxury goods, personalized services, and experiences.

“We've seen a shift from simple pet ownership to a lifestyle centered around our furry companion’s well-being, with innovations that cater to their health, happiness, and longevity. This evolution reflects how much pets have become integral members of our families” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. "Congratulations to the 2024 Pet Innovation Award winners, thru creativity, dedication, and passion your groundbreaking innovations are redefined the future of pet care and ensuring a better quality of life for our beloved companions.

Categories in the 2024 Pet Innovation Awards include Grooming & Cleaning, Housing, Health, Toys, Services and more. The judges comprise senior-level marketing and pet products professionals who have personally worked within the pet product space.

The 2024 featured award winners include:

Apparel

Accessory Product of the Year: PawsnBoots

Bowl, Feeders, Waterers

Electronic Feeders/Waterers Product of the Year: Aborder Products

Traveling Bowl/Waterer Product of the Year: SPLEASH Tail Chasers

Collars, Leashes, Harnesses

Collar Innovation of the Year: Sleepypod

Harness Innovation of the Year: Company of Animals

Leashes Product of the Year: Doodle Couture, New York

Grooming & Cleaning

Grooming Innovation of the Year: Pet Honesty

Grooming Product of the Year: Hydra Detox Shampoo Set from Hydra

Natural Grooming Product of the Year: smith&burton

Waste Innovation of the Year: Ruff & Whiskerz, KTR Group

Food & Treat

Cat Food Freeze Dried Product of the year: Kelly & Co’s

Cat Food Functional Diet Product of the Year: Dibaq Petcare

Cat Food Wet Product of the Year: Love, Nala

Cat Treat Product of the Year: Catnibbs

Dog Cookie Product of the Year: Honest to Goodness™, W.F. Young

Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year: Vital Essentials

Dog Food Grain Free Product of the Year: Badlands Ranch

Dog Food Organic Product of the Year: PawCo Foods

Dog Treat Alternative Product of the Year: CBD Dog Health Blanche's Edibles

Dog Treat Chews Product of the Year: Poochie, KTR Group

Dog Treat Functional Product of the Year: Healthybud

Dog Treat Functional Frozen Product of the Year: JAC Pet Nutrition

Dog Treat Innovation of the Year: Flossta by N-Bone

Dog Treat Product of the Year: Full Moon Pet

Natural Dog Treat Product of the Year: Snif-Snax

Upcycled Dog Treat of the Year: Go! Solutions

Health

Cat CBD product of the Year: CBD Dog Health's Cat Calm

Cat Health Innovation of the Year: NaturVet

Dog Calming Product of the Year: pNeo

Dog Dental Care Product of the Year: ProBright® Advanced Dog Dental Powder from Petlab Co.

Dog Skin & Coat Product of the Yeat: K9Power Products

Health Focused Dog Food Topper Product of the Year: MAXGEVITY Mobility Supplements

Overall Dog Health Product of the Year: DoggyRade

Overall Dog Senior Health Product of the Year: Vireo Systems

Overall Healthcare product of the Year: The Vets

Overall Pet HealthCare Company of the Year: MySimplePetLab

Housing

Boarding Product of the Year: Pet Therapeutics

Crate Product of the Year: Carlson Pet Products

Strollers Product of the Year: Tavo Pets



Litter

Litter Product of the Year: Kent Pet Group

Services

Pet App of the Year: Vetster

Pet Care Solution for the Year: MySimplePetExpress

Pet Insurance of the Year: MetLife Pet Insurance

Aquarium Product of the Year: HelloReef

Toys

Chew Toy Product of the Year: Hartz

Dog Toy Product of the Year: Woof

Fetch Toy Product of the Year: Petmate

Plush Toy Product of the Year: P.L.A.Y. Pet Lifestyle and You

Treat Dispensing Toy Product of the Year: Yeti Corporation

Versatile Dog Toy of the Year: Van Ness Pets

Training

Training Collar Product of the Year: Halo Collar

Leadership

Pet CEO of the Year: Mony Iyer, Banfield Pet Hospital

Pet Medical Innovation of the Year: AI FOR PET

Pet Solution of the Year: FidoAlert From PetScreening

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

