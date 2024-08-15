List Of Industry-Leading Featured Winners In 2024 Pet Innovation Awards Released
Annual Awards Program Recognizes The Most Outstanding Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced the featured winners in their sixth annual awards program.
The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.
The Global Pet Market is expected to reach $358 Billion by 2027. Recent trends have shown
pet owners are transitioning to a “health first” mentality to increase their pet's overall well-being and longevity. The pet humanization trend sees pets treated with the same care and attention as other human family members. This reflects a growing emphasis on prioritizing pet comfort, and well-being and has translated into products such as scientifically backed health supplements, luxury goods, personalized services, and experiences.
“We've seen a shift from simple pet ownership to a lifestyle centered around our furry companion’s well-being, with innovations that cater to their health, happiness, and longevity. This evolution reflects how much pets have become integral members of our families” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. "Congratulations to the 2024 Pet Innovation Award winners, thru creativity, dedication, and passion your groundbreaking innovations are redefined the future of pet care and ensuring a better quality of life for our beloved companions.
Categories in the 2024 Pet Innovation Awards include Grooming & Cleaning, Housing, Health, Toys, Services and more. The judges comprise senior-level marketing and pet products professionals who have personally worked within the pet product space.
The 2024 featured award winners include:
Apparel
Accessory Product of the Year: PawsnBoots
Bowl, Feeders, Waterers
Electronic Feeders/Waterers Product of the Year: Aborder Products
Traveling Bowl/Waterer Product of the Year: SPLEASH Tail Chasers
Collars, Leashes, Harnesses
Collar Innovation of the Year: Sleepypod
Harness Innovation of the Year: Company of Animals
Leashes Product of the Year: Doodle Couture, New York
Grooming & Cleaning
Grooming Innovation of the Year: Pet Honesty
Grooming Product of the Year: Hydra Detox Shampoo Set from Hydra
Natural Grooming Product of the Year: smith&burton
Waste Innovation of the Year: Ruff & Whiskerz, KTR Group
Food & Treat
Cat Food Freeze Dried Product of the year: Kelly & Co’s
Cat Food Functional Diet Product of the Year: Dibaq Petcare
Cat Food Wet Product of the Year: Love, Nala
Cat Treat Product of the Year: Catnibbs
Dog Cookie Product of the Year: Honest to Goodness™, W.F. Young
Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year: Vital Essentials
Dog Food Grain Free Product of the Year: Badlands Ranch
Dog Food Organic Product of the Year: PawCo Foods
Dog Treat Alternative Product of the Year: CBD Dog Health Blanche's Edibles
Dog Treat Chews Product of the Year: Poochie, KTR Group
Dog Treat Functional Product of the Year: Healthybud
Dog Treat Functional Frozen Product of the Year: JAC Pet Nutrition
Dog Treat Innovation of the Year: Flossta by N-Bone
Dog Treat Product of the Year: Full Moon Pet
Natural Dog Treat Product of the Year: Snif-Snax
Upcycled Dog Treat of the Year: Go! Solutions
Health
Cat CBD product of the Year: CBD Dog Health's Cat Calm
Cat Health Innovation of the Year: NaturVet
Dog Calming Product of the Year: pNeo
Dog Dental Care Product of the Year: ProBright® Advanced Dog Dental Powder from Petlab Co.
Dog Skin & Coat Product of the Yeat: K9Power Products
Health Focused Dog Food Topper Product of the Year: MAXGEVITY Mobility Supplements
Overall Dog Health Product of the Year: DoggyRade
Overall Dog Senior Health Product of the Year: Vireo Systems
Overall Healthcare product of the Year: The Vets
Overall Pet HealthCare Company of the Year: MySimplePetLab
Housing
Boarding Product of the Year: Pet Therapeutics
Crate Product of the Year: Carlson Pet Products
Strollers Product of the Year: Tavo Pets
Litter
Litter Product of the Year: Kent Pet Group
Services
Pet App of the Year: Vetster
Pet Care Solution for the Year: MySimplePetExpress
Pet Insurance of the Year: MetLife Pet Insurance
Aquarium Product of the Year: HelloReef
Toys
Chew Toy Product of the Year: Hartz
Dog Toy Product of the Year: Woof
Fetch Toy Product of the Year: Petmate
Plush Toy Product of the Year: P.L.A.Y. Pet Lifestyle and You
Treat Dispensing Toy Product of the Year: Yeti Corporation
Versatile Dog Toy of the Year: Van Ness Pets
Training
Training Collar Product of the Year: Halo Collar
Leadership
Pet CEO of the Year: Mony Iyer, Banfield Pet Hospital
Pet Medical Innovation of the Year: AI FOR PET
Pet Solution of the Year: FidoAlert From PetScreening
About The Pet Innovation Awards
Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com.
Media Contact: Travis Grant Pet Innovation Awards travis@petinnovationawards.com 949.667.4475