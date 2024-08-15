FuelCell Energy to Show Industry How to Sustainably Create CO2 at World Brewing Congress

Carbon is concentrated and captured, purified, and stored for later use in food and beverage production contributing to food security

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) announced its participation in the World Brewing Congress, taking place August 17-20 in Minneapolis, Minn. The event will provide a platform for FuelCell Energy to showcase its innovative solutions for CO 2 utilization and sustainability in the brewing, food, and agriculture industries.



Countries and companies around the world are rushing to reduce their carbon footprints, particularly with respect to the energy, transportation, and heavy industry sectors. However, at the same time, there is a demand for a cleaner way of generating CO 2 . The certainty of supply and long-term pricing for CO 2 , especially in the food and beverage industry, is mission critical because CO 2 provides the bubbles in beer, keeps steak fresh, helps process the sugar in dessert, and pH balances the water we drink. In fact, CO 2 permeates the food chain and is a glue between manufacturers, processors, stores, restaurants, and the consumer.

In recent years, there have been supply disruptions in the CO 2 market for a variety of reasons – some temporary and others more lasting – that have made it harder for food and beverage companies to find the high-quality CO 2 they need. Also, food and beverage companies are experiencing price spikes from industrial gas suppliers that directly impact food and beverage pricing. FuelCell Energy’s technology enables food and beverage suppliers to eliminate these negative business challenges.

FuelCell Energy’s solution is also in step with the race for clean energy solutions to everyday problems. The company’s patented molten carbonate fuel cell technology provides customers with three significant benefits from a single onsite system.

Baseload power to make food and beverage production facilities energy self-sufficient, reduces power costs and adds resiliency and reliability.

Steam and/or hot water that can be sent to boilers, reducing emissions from boilers used in the production process.

Food and beverage grade CO 2 can be consumed immediately or stored for later use in production.



Utilizing FuelCell Energy's proprietary technology to generate and store carbon ensures steadiness in a company's supply of essential production elements, offers long-term price transparency, and diminishes dependence on industrial carbon sources that typically emit CO 2 , SOx, NOx, along with other particles, thereby enhancing total life cycle scope emissions.

“We’re offering an innovative solution to solve CO 2 needs for the brewing industry,” said Lindsey Cole, sales director for food and beverage at FuelCell Energy. “It’s a different way of looking at how you acquire your CO 2 , shifting the mindset of the suppliers and how companies measure the carbon footprint of their carbon and source control. It’s an exciting time.”

FuelCell Energy is currently investing in its own fully operational CO 2 recovery demonstration plant at its Torrington, Conn., production facility that will recover 10 tons per day of beverage grade CO 2 . When completed in the coming months, the facility will allow potential customers to observe the operating plant and, given the targeted market of food and beverage companies, sample and test separated CO 2 to verify quantity, quality, or purity requirements.

High-grade CO 2 is a crucial ingredient for food and beverage companies. It’s more than a molecule, it is a thread that supports our food supply. Meat processors, for example, use CO 2 for temperature control throughout various stages of processing and for shipping of final products, which helps maintain the quality and safety of our food supply. CO 2 is also used to freeze fruits and vegetables and in your morning cup of coffee - some roasters use CO 2 in the roasting process for temperature and taste and in decaffeination of beans.

Other potential customers include sugar producers who use CO 2 and limestone to make calcium carbonate. That carbonate is used as a filter in sugar processing. Then, of course, there are the breweries and bottlers who require abundant CO 2 to produce a wide range of carbonated beverages such as beer, soda, hard seltzers and sparkling water.

“The FuelCell Energy system is a shift for folks who have relied exclusively on industrial gas companies without long term assurance of supply and pricing,” Cole said. “What companies face today is unreliability of CO 2 supply and price volatility, which makes it challenging for customers who operate on thin margins and require consistency in product output.”

FuelCell Energy’s Carbon Capture Platform

FuelCell Energy offers the only known platform that uses carbonate fuel cells to capture CO 2 from an external source while simultaneously generating power. In many cases, the excess CO 2 has potential to be recycled into a valuable end-product or sold to third parties. Power generation from this carbon capture technology improves the net cost of capture economics, making the fuel cell a practical solution on the path to net-zero for many facilities.

FuelCell Energy recently extended a joint development agreement with ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Company to allow for continued development work for carbon capture technology, including support of the pilot project at the Esso Nederland BV Rotterdam Manufacturing Complex. The jointly developed carbon capture fuel cell technology to be demonstrated in Rotterdam features an optimized design for large scale installations. The technology, which captures carbon while simultaneously generating electricity and hydrogen, could further improve the economics of carbon capture and potentially lower the barrier to broader adoption of carbon capture in the marketplace.

World Brewing Congress

The World Brewing Congress 2024 is presented every four years by the American Society of Brewing Chemists and the Master Brewers Association of the Americas, with support from other organizations. The WBC brings together the global brewing community to share scientific research, technologies and methodologies to advance the future of brewing. The 2024 WBC will focus on helping the brewing industry navigate challenges such as sustainability, supply chain issues, market trends and regulatory changes.

