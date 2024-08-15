FidoAlert From PetScreening Wins “Pet Solution of the Year” In 2024 Pet Innovation Awards

Annual Awards Program Recognizes The Most Outstanding Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced that FidoAlert from PetScreening is “Pet Solution of the Year!”

FidoAlert.com is a lost-and-found pet platform, designed to help lost dogs find their way home. FidoAlert operates a text-based pet amber alert system with over 950,000 dedicated pet parents across the United States, including Puerto Rico. US pet owners can enroll their pets into the free FidoAlert network and can generate SMS-text and email alerts when a pet is lost or found.

Pet owners self-register pets through the fast-and-secure platform and can enter up to 10 trusted emergency contacts. If a pet goes missing, a lost pet alert can be generated and the platform sends out an SMS-text message with a digital lost-pet flier to everyone in the FidoAlert network who is within a few miles of the location where the pet was lost. The text alert includes the lost pet's photo and other helpful information to create near-instantaneous awareness, and the digital flier is shareable on social media platforms.

This serves to mobilize a rapid and localized search effort. The company provides every household with a free pet ID tag equipped with the pet's name, unique ID number, and a QR code to help in identifying lost pets and also link directly to the alert system. Anyone who finds a lost pet wearing one of these tags can easily scan the QR code and initiate a FidoAlert even if the finder is not enrolled in the network. Almost instantaneously, the pet's owner and all of their trusted emergency contacts receive a SMS-text message and email notifying them that their lost pet has been found, along with information connecting them to their pet's finder.

The service is also entirely free, ensuring accessibility for all pet owners.

“I’ve long envisioned ways to assist in reuniting missing pets with their families. The American Humane Association estimates that approximately 10 million dogs and cats go missing each year, and the goal of our alert platform is to significantly reduce that number,” said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening and FidoAlert. “Thank you to Pet Innovation for the incredible ‘Pet Solution of the Year’ award which reemphasizes our mission to make sure that financial constraints never come between pet parents and their beloved pets when they go missing.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize the excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“FidoAlert is revolutionizing the Pet Care industry by ensuring every lost pet finds its way home while alleviating the burden on shelters. The overcrowding of shelters is exacerbated by the influx of missing pets, underscoring the importance of pet identification and responsible ownership,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “By leveraging advanced technology like their QR code tags and fostering a supportive pet parent community, FidoAlert sets a new standard in the pet care industry, ensuring that every pet has the best chance of finding its way back home.”

As of July 2024, FidoAlert has protected over 1.42 million pets across all 50 states.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About PetScreening

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk-assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com .

Media Contact:



Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475