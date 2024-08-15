MetLife Pet Insurance Recognized With “Pet Insurance Of The Year” In 2024 Pet Innovation Awards

Annual Awards Program Recognizes the Most Outstanding Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced MetLife Pet Insurance , has been selected as the 2024 “Pet Insurance Of The Year”.

MetLife Pet Insurance offers protection for all stages of a pet’s life with robust annual benefit amount options, chronic care coverage and no lifetime or per-incident limits. MetLife Pet Insurance plans are also highly customizable, allowing pet parents to select the deductibles, annual benefit limits and reimbursement percentages that best suit their personal situations.

Coverage extends from exam fees, and diagnostics to prescription medications. MetLife Pet Insurance also has no waiting periods for orthopedic conditions. Preventive care coverage is an optional add-on and is included in the annual benefit limit. It includes coverage for flea and tick, spay/neuter, heartworm, teeth cleaning, vaccinations and more. Uniquely, the insurance company offers family plans that allow up to three pets to be on the same policy and share a deductible.

Additional MetLife Pet Insurance features include a mobile app that allows pet parents to manage their policies and health records, submit and track claims, and locate nearby services, along with access to live 24/7 vet chat and personalized articles. The company’s rewards program offers eligible policyholders discounts and offers on pet care related purchases.

“An essential element to MetLife Pet Insurance’s mission is helping pets find and stay in a home that is right for them, and we are dedicated to always being there, supporting pet parents to confidently care for their pets,” said Brian Jorgensen, Head of Pet Insurance at MetLife. “We are excited to be selected as the winner of the ‘Pet Insurance of the Year’ award and remain committed to helping pet parents access care in their moments of need without worrying about the financial impact.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize the excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2024 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“MetLife Pet Insurance really does have it all! The ability to cover both routine and unexpected veterinary costs ensures that pet owners can afford necessary medical treatments without financial strain. Peace of mind means pet owners focusing on their pet's health rather than the expense of potential illnesses or accidents,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “MetLife Pet Insurance helps take the worry out of covering the cost of unexpected vet visits so pet parents can focus on what matters most, their furry family members.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC

Coverage issued by Metropolitan General Insurance Company, a Rhode Island insurance company headquartered at 700 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. Availability is subject to regulatory approval. Coverage subject to restrictions, exclusions and limitations and application is subject to underwriting. See policy or contact MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC (“MetLife Pet”) for details. MetLife Pet is the policy administrator. It may operate under an alternate or fictitious name in certain jurisdictions, including MetLife Pet Insurance Services LLC (New York and Minnesota) and MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions Agency LLC (Illinois).

L0824042303[exp0826][All States]

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475