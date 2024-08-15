First Human Case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Vermont Detected Since 2012

https://www.healthvermont.gov/media/current-news-releases/first-human-c…

State increases mosquito surveillance and strongly urges Vermonters to prevent mosquito bites

WATERBURY, VT — State health officials announced the first human case of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in Vermont since 2012. EEE is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The case, a male in his 40s from Chittenden County, was hospitalized on July 16, but left the hospital a week later. The case was detected through laboratory testing and reporting by the health care provider. The Health Department coordinated specimen submission to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and received confirmatory results on Aug. 8. To protect patient confidentiality, the Health Department will not release individual personal health information.

Additionally, mosquitoes collected last week from Colchester and Alburgh tested positive for EEE virus on Aug. 8. Mosquitoes collected from Alburgh and Swanton previously tested positive for EEE virus on July 22.

Health officials are strongly urging people in three counties — Chittenden, Grand Isle and Franklin — to take extra measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The state is also increasing mosquito collection and testing to better understand virus activity and risk to the public and evaluating additional options. These include aerial or ground spraying of pesticides in areas where infected mosquitoes have been identified, should that be deemed the best course of action to protect public health.

“Unfortunately, we now have additional evidence that EEE virus is in mosquitoes that can infect humans, with the potential to cause serious illness,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “Please take mosquito prevention seriously as we continue monitoring this risk.”

The risk for EEE infection is highest from late summer into fall. Most people infected with EEE virus will have no or mild symptoms, such as fever, chills, fatigue, and joint and body aches. While rare, EEE can result in severe disease, including encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. EEE is fatal in about one-third of people who develop severe disease. Many who recover from severe EEE disease are left with disabilities. In 2012, two people contracted EEE in Vermont and both died.

Anyone with symptoms of EEE should contact their health care provider as soon as they start to feel sick.

People in affected areas are strongly urged to take these steps to prevent mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent labeled as effective against mosquitoes.

Limit your time outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are more likely to bite.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors.

Cover strollers and outdoor playpens with mosquito netting.

Get rid of standing water in places like gutters, tires, play pools, flowerpots, and bird baths. Mosquitoes breed in water that has been standing for more than four days.

Fix holes in screens and make sure they are tightly attached to doors and windows.

For more information, including translated materials, visit HealthVermont.gov/mosquito or HealthVermont.gov/EEE.

Recommendations for Horse Owners

Horse owners should consult their veterinarians and make sure their animals are up to date on vaccinations for EEE, West Nile and other viruses spread by infected insects or ticks. Horses cannot spread EEE or West Nile viruses to humans or other horses, but the viruses can cause neurologic disease and death in unvaccinated animals. In 2023, an unvaccinated Vermont horse died from the EEE virus.

