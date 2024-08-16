Thrive Ventures Consulting Announces Strategic Partnership with MLW Consultancy

Thrive Ventures Consulting announces key strategic partnership with MLW Consultancy to jointly offer ESG consulting services across the South-East Asian region

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive Ventures Consulting Pte Ltd is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with MLW Management Consultancies LLC to jointly offer Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) consulting services across the South-East Asian region.

This collaboration introduces two flagship initiatives:

1. ESG Corporate Assessment & Strategy: Tailored for corporate clients, this program assesses current ESG practices, identifies areas for improvement, and develops customized strategies to enhance sustainability, social responsibility, and governance.

2. ESG Solutions for SMEs: Focused on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), this initiative provides accessible and affordable ESG solutions to promote the adoption of sustainable business practices in the region.

Thrive Ventures Consulting, headquartered in Singapore, will champion the ESG QuickStart for Reporting and ESG Access Accelerator Program as cost-effective pathways to mastering sustainability reporting. These programs are designed for business owners seeking to enhance their sustainability efforts without the need for full-time consultancy or expensive agencies. The offering includes:

• Personalized Guidance: Twelve 1:1 sessions with global leader in sustainability and ESG practices, Michele Wong over six months.

• Expert Review: A sustainability copywriter and specialist will review both the written and designed versions of your report.

• Comprehensive Resources: Full access to self-paced courses, early access to new courses, and bonus webinars on the GHG Protocol and aligning with global standards.

Quotes:

"It is a privilege to partner with MLW Consultancy and Michele, a global leader in Sustainability and ESG practices," said Pritam Dutta, Managing Director at Thrive Ventures Consulting Pte Ltd. "Together with MLW Consultancy and their expert global network, we aim to drive awareness and adoption of ESG practices across the South-East Asian region. Michele's personalized 1:1 guidance, as part of the ESG Access Accelerator program, is highly recommended for SMEs and business owners looking to integrate sustainability into their strategy and achieve ESG reporting excellence at a fractional cost."

" This collaboration with Thrive Ventures Consulting represents a significant step towards enhancing our visibility and impact in the Southeast Asian market. As we look forward to expanding into the region, this partnership marks a strategic milestone not only for MLW Consultancy but also for the region’s business community. Our commitment to sustainable growth aligns perfectly with the new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive requirements for Europe’s global suppliers, underscoring the importance of ESG practices that resonate worldwide. We are poised to lead the way in making sustainability practices accessible and impactful for businesses throughout Southeast Asia,” added Michele Wong, Managing Director at MLW Consultancy.

This partnership is dedicated to providing accessible and affordable ESG solutions for SMEs, thereby fostering a more sustainable business environment in the South-East Asian region.

Partnership Details:

• Objective: Collaboratively deliver ESG consulting services in the South-East Asian region.

• Key Features:

o Strategic Promotion of MLW Consultancy: Jointly promote and market MLW Consultancy as a strategic partner in the South-East Asian region, leveraging regional expertise to enhance brand visibility and market penetration.

o Promotion of ESG Access: Co-promote and market ESG Access products and services as an affiliate partner in the region, utilizing local networks and resources to expand market reach and foster growth.

About Thrive Ventures Consulting Pte Ltd: Thrive Ventures Consulting Pte Ltd is a boutique consulting firm based in Southeast Asia, committed to driving business growth through innovative strategies and tailored solutions. The firm serves as a one-stop center for MSMEs in the South-East Asian region, addressing the needs of small businesses with in-house expertise and a network of trusted partners.

About MLW Consultancy: MLW Management Consultancies LLC is a renowned management consultancy headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in sustainability strategies and reporting for institutions and private sector companies.

• Learn more about MLW Consultancy: https://thriveventuresconsulting.com/mlw-consultancy/

• Find out more about ESG Access Toolkit and ESG Access Accelerator: https://thriveventuresconsulting.com/esg-access/

For more information on this partnership, please visit the official announcement on their website: Thrive Ventures Consulting Pte Ltd and MLW Consultancy Partnership Announcement.