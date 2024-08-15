Sable Announces Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE | OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to announce that it has filed all materials for the Company’s upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) that is scheduled for Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time). Full details of the matters to be voted on at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to elect a slate of directors that will include three new directors – Mary Little, Andrés Pérez and Robert Shaw. Current directors Tom Obradovich, Brent Gilchrist, Terry Harbort, Jonathan Rubenstein and Andres Tinajero will not be standing for re-election. These changes to the board of directors will bring more diversity to the Sable board, as well as strong Latin American, ESG and technical experience, which are key to supporting Sable’s ongoing exploration strategy in the Americas.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable stated: “The Company wishes to thank the directors that are not standing for re-election for their contributions to the Company and to wish them the best in their future endeavors. The addition of the new director nominees will bring a good balance between business, legal, corporate responsibility and technical knowledge and expertise to the board. Mary’s impressive mix of technical knowledge and corporate expertise, extensive network, and experience in international business development will undoubtedly bring invaluable insights to our team. Andrés’ understanding of legal processes, community relations and permitting requirements for successful mineral exploration and development will be a tremendous asset to the Company. Robert brings strong expertise backed by years of exploring and discovering ore deposits, and funding successful exploration companies in different countries of the Americas. We believe that these nominees, along with myself and Barry Quiroz, will strengthen the Sable board to increase our chances of success in mineral exploration and consequently shareholders’ value creation.”

Mary Little has over 25 years of experience in the exploration and evaluation of epithermal precious metals deposits, porphyry and sediment-hosted mineral environments, including 15 years based in Latin America. Mary was the founding CEO of Mirasol Resources Ltd., a precious metals exploration company focused in Latin America, where she led Mirasol’s growth as a prospect generator and its corporate development activities from 2003 to 2014. Prior to this, she held exploration and leadership positions such as business development manager and country manager for major mining companies, including Cyprus Amax, WMC Ltd. and Newmont Exploration. Mary serves as a board member of Capella Minerals Ltd., Pure Energy Minerals Limited, Sandstorm Gold Royalties Ltd. and Tinka Resources Limited, and on the Council of the Society of Economic Geologists. She holds a Master of Science degree in Earth Sciences from the University of California and an MBA from the University of Colorado.

Andres Perez has over 18 years of experience as a lawyer specializing in mining law in Mexico. He is the founding Partner and Chairman of Molina, Hanff & Pérez-Howlet, SC, a law firm specializing in mining law since 2006 and former Director of Contracts and Procedures with the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic of Mexico and Advisor to the Chief Official of the Officer of the Attorney General of the Republic of Mexico. He holds a Masters degree in Public Administration and Public Policies from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education, Mexico, a Masters in Administration from the University of Chihuahua, Mexico and a Law Degree from the University of Chihuahua, Mexico. In addition to his legal practice, Andrés has served on City Council of the City of Chihuahua as President of the Finance and Planning Commission and as Deputy counselor of the State Electoral Institute of Chihuahua and he was a Substitute of Federal Congressional LVIII Legislature and as an Advisor of the Chihuahua State Government.

Robert Shaw holds a Master of Science in Economic Geology from the University of Alberta (1990) and has accumulated over 35 years of mineral exploration experience throughout the Americas. With Gold Star Resources/Cambior Inc., he worked with the generative and development teams at Omai (Guyana) and Gros Rosebel (Suriname). He was a founding member and Exploration Manager with Metallica Resources Inc. (Cerro San Pedro, Mexico; Gramalote, Colombia; Mara Rosa, Brasil; El Morro-La Fortuna, Chile). In Perú he was co-founder of Compañia Minera Phosphex, responsible for re-discovery of the giant Mantaro phosphate deposits (Sprott Resource Corp.-Stonegate Agricom). With AngloGold Ashanti he served as Chief Geologist, Colombia and Consultant for the Americas, and was a formulative member of the generative team which identified and advanced numerous projects including Gramalote, La Colosa and La Quebradona, which presently contain drill indicated resources exceeding 40 million ounces of gold. He also served as Editor and lead author for a major Springer Nature volume (2019) describing the geology, tectonics and metallogeny of the northern Andean region. Most recently, Robert has served as co-founder and director of the Western Canada Greenfields Group and Monteoro Minerals Ltd., private companies dedicated to generative greenfields exploration throughout North and South America.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favourable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.6Mha in application, 26,373ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

