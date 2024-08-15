CARP Announces Exciting New Partnership with Emerald Cruises

Members to Benefit from CARP Approved Travel Partner Committed to Unparalleled Luxury Experiences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the popularity of luxury cruising has surged among Canadians, the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP), a wholly owned subsidiary of ZoomerMedia Limited, is excited to announce Emerald Cruises as a new CARP Approved Partner. With a diverse lineup of river and yacht cruises across four continents, CARP members will immediately be able to take advantage of exclusive discounts and access to elite-level services from Emerald Cruises.



"By partnering with Emerald Cruises we’re further expanding the depth and breadth of exclusive opportunities for our members,” said CARP President Rudy Buttignol. “CARP members can take advantage of these offers immediately, sending themselves on a private beach this fall or shopping for the perfect gift in Europe this holiday season.”

Emerald Cruises is currently offering several exciting itineraries. This fall CARP members can enjoy eight days on the Caribbean Yachting Hideaways or Caribbean Yachting Discovery sailings, each offering an intimate glimpse into the vibrant life of the Caribbean’s smaller ports, showcasing unique cultures and relaxed island life. The Caribbean Yachting Discovery sailing, in particular, provides an authentic beach-hopping adventure, with most days spent at anchor, allowing guests to explore secluded beaches and serene swimming spots. There is also a special New Year’s sailing departing December 28th that includes a festive New Year’s Eve party and New Year’s Day brunch while anchored off St. Barths.

For those looking for a unique way to celebrate the festive season, Emerald Cruises offer a variety of upcoming river European Christmas market itineraries, such as Christmas Markets on the Rhine and Christmas Time on the Danube, ensuring a once-in-a-lifetime magical holiday experience.

“Whether they are discovering the historical charm of Europe or the pristine beaches of the Caribbean, our guests can expect unmatched luxury and personalized service throughout their voyage," said Lisa McCaskill, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Emerald Cruises Canada, "We are excited to offer CARP members special access to our diverse range of river and yacht cruises.”

Emerald Cruises boasts an impressive fleet that sail the world’s rivers and oceans, including their first 100-guest luxury ocean yacht, Emerald Azzurra and its twin sister, Emerald Sakara. Their recently unveiled next generation luxury ocean yacht, Emerald Kaia, will set sail in April 2026 and accommodate 128 guests. These yachts sail the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Red and Caribbean Seas and the Indian Ocean. The brand offers innovative ships, outstanding service, and a focus on active shore excursions and wellness through their signature EmeraldACTIVE program. Emerald Cruises was recognized in the 2023 Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards as a favourite river cruise line and was voted the #1 small ship cruise line for their fleet of luxury ocean yachts.

"In addition to the unparallelled service and unique excursions, our guests can also enjoy select cruises hosted by renowned personalities,” said Patricia Wu, Marketing Director for River Cruises at Emerald Cruises. “A perfect example is our upcoming river cruise through the heart of France hosted by the acclaimed Canadian celebrity chef, Michael Bonacini and his son, Oscar. This exclusive culinary journey will have passengers enjoying Lyon and Provence in the spring as it sets sail in April 2025.”

"Journeys aboard our luxury yachts are truly transformative,” said Jo-Lee Shantz, Emerald’s Director of Marketing for Ocean Cruises. “Our guests come away from their trips having had a true adventure, with memories and stories for life.”

For additional information about this partnership and the exclusive benefits for CARP members, please visit carp.ca and for further information about Emerald Cruises’ luxurious experiences, visit emeraldcruises.ca.

About CARP

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons, CARP, is a national, non-partisan, not-for-profit organization that advocates for improved health care, financial security, and freedom from ageism. With over 220,000 members and 23 chapters, CARP advocates to all levels of government for the creation of policy and legislation that impacts older adults. To view CARP promotion details, visit www.carp.ca/member-benefits/scenic-luxury-cruises/

About Emerald Cruises

Emerald Cruises offers a diverse lineup of river and yacht cruises across four continents. On the world’s rivers, Emerald Cruises sails eight branded Star-Ships in Europe and one on the Mekong in Southeast Asia. Their first 100-guest, luxury ocean yacht, Emerald Azzurra, debuted in March 2022, and twin sister-yacht Emerald Sakara launched in August 2023. Both yachts sail the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Red and Caribbean Seas, and the Indian Ocean. The brand offers innovatively-designed ships, outstanding service, and a focus on active shore excursions and wellness through their signature EmeraldACTIVE program. Emerald Cruises was recognized in the 2023 Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards as a favorite river cruise line and was voted the #1 small ship cruise line for their fleet of luxury ocean yachts.

Emerald Cruises is part of Scenic Group, which includes Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Mayflower Cruises & Tours, and Evergreen Tours in Australia. Emerald Cruises can be found on Twitter at @emerald_cruises, on Facebook as EmeraldCruisesGlobal, and on Instagram as @EmeraldCruises.global. Additional information can be found by contacting your local travel advisor, on Emerald Cruises’ website www.emeraldcruises.ca, or by calling the Canadian consumer/travel agent reservations line 855-444-0161. Brochures are available for order or downloading on the website.