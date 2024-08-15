Portage Biotech Reports Fiscal Year-Ended March 31, 2024 Financial Results and Business Update

Exploration and evaluation of strategic alternatives continue

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech Inc. (“Portage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with a portfolio of novel multi-targeted therapies for use as monotherapy and in combination, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

“After reviewing Portage’s funding requirements, which necessitated discontinuing the clinical development of its iNKT program and pausing patient enrollment in the ADPORT-601 clinical trial of PORT-6 (adenosine 2A inhibitor) and PORT-7 (adenosine 2B inhibitor), we continue to explore strategic alternatives. These may include finding a partner for one or more of our assets, a sale of our company, a merger, restructurings (both in and out of court), a company wind down, further financing efforts, or other strategic actions,” said Dr. Ian Walters, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Portage.

Financial Results from Year Ended March 31, 2024

The Company incurred a net loss of approximately $75.4 million during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (“Fiscal 2024”), which includes approximately $60.6 million of net non-cash expenses. This compares to a net loss of approximately $104.7 million during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (“Fiscal 2023”), reflecting a decrease in net loss of $29.3 million year-over-year. The decrease was primarily due to lower non-cash losses on impairment related to the Company’s identifiable intangible assets, goodwill, and certain investments and convertible note receivable.

Operating expenses, which include research and development (“R&D”) costs and general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses, were $18.2 million in Fiscal 2024, compared to $16.6 million in Fiscal 2023, an increase of $1.6 million. This increase was primarily due to additional clinical development costs related to the PORT-6 clinical trial and the iNKT clinical trial for PORT-2, prior to discontinuing the Company’s iNKT trial and pausing further enrollment in the ADPORT-601 clinical trial of PORT-6 (adenosine 2A inhibitor) and PORT-7 (adenosine 2B inhibitor).

R&D costs increased by approximately $3.8 million, or about 44%, from approximately $8.7 million in Fiscal 2023 to approximately $12.5 million in Fiscal 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to clinical trial costs (principally CRO-related), which increased by approximately $2.5 million, from $2.7 million in Fiscal 2023 to $5.2 million in Fiscal 2024, as activities ramped up until the Company decided to discontinue its iNKT trial and pause patient enrollment in its ADPORT adenosine trial in the third and fourth quarters of Fiscal 2024, respectively. Manufacturing-related costs increased by $1.0 million, from $0.8 million in Fiscal 2023 to $1.8 million in Fiscal 2024, related to the iNKT and adenosine clinical trials. Payroll-related expenses decreased by $0.3 million from $1.9 million in Fiscal 2023 to $1.6 million in Fiscal 2024; the increases in salaries effective January 2023 were more than offset by the fact that no annual bonuses were incurred in Fiscal 2024. R&D non-cash share-based compensation expense decreased by $0.8 million, from $2.2 million in Fiscal 2023 to $1.4 million in Fiscal 2024. This decrease was due to the continued vesting of options granted in prior years, as well as recent grants having a lower grant date fair value. Additionally, in Fiscal 2024, the Company incurred a milestone payment of $0.5 million for dosing its first adenosine patient, an increase in consulting fees of approximately $0.4 million from $0.4 million in Fiscal 2023 to $0.8 million in Fiscal 2024 to reflect the increase in activity year-over-year, and finally, $0.5 million in fees paid with respect to the transition of the iNKT study, prior to discontinuing the study in Fiscal 2024.

G&A expenses decreased by approximately $2.2 million, or about 28%, from approximately $7.9 million in Fiscal 2023 to approximately $5.7 million in Fiscal 2024. Professional fees decreased by $0.7 million, to $2.3 million in Fiscal 2024, compared to $3.0 million in Fiscal 2023, primarily due to legal fees associated with the Tarus acquisition and other regulatory filings in Fiscal 2023. Additionally, G&A non-cash share-based compensation expense decreased by $0.8 million, from $2.0 million in Fiscal 2023 to $1.2 million in Fiscal 2024. This decrease was attributable to the vesting of certain stock options granted in prior years and the lower fair value of more recent grants. Insurance expense decreased by $0.5 million, from $1.2 million in Fiscal 2023 to $0.7 million in Fiscal 2024, due to a decrease in the D&O premium year-over-year resulting from changes in the insurance markets. Directors’ fees decreased by $0.1 million in Fiscal 2024, compared to Fiscal 2023, as certain directors waived their fees for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Finally, payroll-related expenses decreased by $0.1 million from $1.0 million in Fiscal 2023 to $0.9 million in Fiscal 2024; the increase in annual salaries effectuated in January 2023 was slightly more than offset by the fact that there were no annual bonuses incurred in Fiscal 2024.

The Company’s other pre-tax items of income and expense were substantially non-cash in nature, aggregating approximately $67.7 million in net expenses for Fiscal 2024, compared to approximately $105.9 million in net expenses for Fiscal 2023. The net losses in each year were attributed to impairments of intangible assets. The impairment in Fiscal 2024 represented the full impairment of the carrying value of in-process research and development of $57.9 million for iOx and $23.6 million for Tarus, as well as a $1.0 million loss on the impairment of the Company’s investment in Stimunity and the Stimunity convertible note. These expenses were partially offset by the non-cash gains from the decrease in the fair value of the deferred purchase price payable to the former Tarus shareholders and the deferred obligation for the iOx milestone, totaling $11.3 million.

The Company recognized a $0.7 million gain on the sale of Intensity shares, accounted for under fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI), which had a carrying value of $2.1 million and a $2.4 million loss during Fiscal 2024 from the Company’s equity financing in October 2023, representing the excess of the fair value of certain warrants over the net proceeds. Additionally, a $6.9 million non-cash gain was recognized from the change in the fair value of certain warrants accounted for as liabilities issued in connection with this equity offering.

Additionally, the Company recognized a non-cash net deferred income tax benefit of $10.5 million in Fiscal 2024, compared to a non-cash net deferred income tax benefit of $17.9 million in Fiscal 2023, a year-over-year change of $7.4 million. This benefit was primarily attributable to the tax effect of the non-cash impairment loss on IPR&D for iOx, partially offset by the derecognition of previously recognized losses.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $5.0 million and total current liabilities of approximately $2.9 million.

PORTAGE BIOTECH INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Years Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2022 Expenses Research and development $ 12,535 $ 8,674 $ 6,769 General and administrative expenses 5,664 7,901 8,819 Loss from operations (18,199 ) (16,575 ) (15,588 ) Change in fair value of deferred purchase price payable - Tarus and deferred obligation - iOx milestone 11,305 2,711 – Loss on Registered Direct Offering (2,432 ) – – Offering costs (662 ) – – Change in fair value of warrant liability 6,868 33 852 Impairment loss - iOx IPR&D (57,890 ) (59,320 ) – Impairment loss - Tarus IPR&D (23,615 ) (4,585 ) – Impairment loss - Goodwill – (43,862 ) – Impairment loss - Stimunity (1,002 ) (818 ) – Impairment loss - Saugatuck (178 ) – – Commitment fee under Committed Purchase Agreement (839 ) – – Share of loss in associate accounted for using equity method (233 ) (260 ) (62 ) Gain on dissolution of investment in associate 27 – – Gain from sale of investment in public company 725 – – Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss) 7 (53 ) 24 Depreciation expense (54 ) (1 ) – Interest income 274 217 – Interest expense (32 ) (9 ) (43 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (85,930 ) (122,522 ) (14,817 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 10,548 17,856 (4,352 ) Net loss (75,382 ) (104,666 ) (19,169 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Net unrealized loss on investments (38 ) (5,283 ) – Total comprehensive loss for year $ (75,420 ) $ (109,949 ) $ (19,169 ) Net loss attributable to: Owners of the Company $ (75,339 ) $ (104,611 ) $ (16,870 ) Non-controlling interest (43 ) (55 ) (2,299 ) Net loss $ (75,382 ) $ (104,666 ) $ (19,169 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to: Owners of the Company $ (75,377 ) $ (109,894 ) $ (16,870 ) Non-controlling interest (43 ) (55 ) (2,299 ) Total comprehensive loss for year $ (75,420 ) $ (109,949 ) $ (19,169 ) Loss per share Basic and diluted $ (3.89 ) $ (6.49 ) $ (1.29 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 19,343 16,119 13,060



