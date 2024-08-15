Great Place To Work® Announces the 2024 Best Workplaces in Latin America Representing 3.8 Million Employee Experiences

Six in 10 workers say they are excited to use AI tools at work, but only three in 10 say their employer is invested in training them on AI.

Oakland, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, is proud to honor the 2024 Best Workplaces in Latin America™

This year, 125 organizations were selected based on data from surveys taken by nearly 2.2 million employees from over 30 countries across Latin America (including Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean). In total, the survey results represent the workplace experience of 3.8 million employees in the region.

This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, where every employee feels supported and celebrated no matter who they are or what they do.

Companies on the list in 2024 have higher numbers of employees giving extra effort at work, and more employees who quickly adapt to change, key predictors of their readiness to adopt new technology like AI.

In a market survey of more than 5,000 employees across South and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean, Great Place To Work found that six in 10 workers were excited to use AI tools at work, but only three in 10 said their employer was investing in training them to use AI.

At the Best Workplaces™, eight in 10 employees say management involves them in decisions that affect them, and nine in 10 employees say management collaborates to act on new ideas. At the typical workplace, only half of employees, or five in 10, said the same for both experiences.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Latin America,” says Michael C. Bush, global CEO of Great Place To Work®. “These companies have overcome some of the most challenging conditions on the planet to create better experiences for their people, setting a strong example for companies all over the world.”

Companies on the list are sorted into three categories based on the size of the organization: small and medium (50 to 499 employees), large (500+), and multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. They must appear on at least three national lists in Latin America and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside their headquarters country.

Here are the top 25 companies in the multinational category:

DHL Express PedidosYa Hilton Teleperformance SAP SE Deloitte GBM Cisco Nestle SC Johnson Accenture Tigre Hilti Encora Accor Philip Morris International NTT Data AES Eurofarma Oracle Schneider Electric Grupo Lafise Santander Cargill Itaú

About the Best Workplaces in Latin America List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Latin America by surveying nearly 2.2 million employees in Latin America about the key factors that create great workplaces for all and analyzing company workplace programs impacting over 3.8 million employees in the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces lists in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America & Caribbean, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, or Venezuela during 2023 or early 2024.

Companies rank in three size categories: small and medium (50-499 employees), large (500+), and multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. They must appear on at least three national lists in Latin America and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside their headquarters country.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

