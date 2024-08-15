Bitget Lists WUFFI (WUF) to boost its innovation and meme zone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the listing of WUFFI (WUF) token in its innovation and meme zone. The total supply of WUFFI token which is up for grabs is 46,666,666,666. The WUFFI (WUF) deposits are now open. Trading is now live and withdrawals will be available from 16 August 2024, 11:00 (UTC).



WUFFI and its token $WUF, the all-in-one coin, is making waves across Solana, BASE, WAX, and TON Blockchains. Expanding from memes to games to everything, $WUF is an ever-expanding everything coin integrated into dozens of games, including WuffiTap on Telegram, the latest addition to the WUFFI Universe.

The listing of WUFFI tokens showcases Bitget's efforts in expanding its listing tokens with trending and engaging assets, reflecting the evolving interests and preferences of its user base.

In conjunction with the listing, Bitget has launched various promotional activities, including completing WUFFI spot trading, futures trading and referral tasks to grab a share of 26,666,666,667 WUF. Bitget has also rolled out 7-Days Limited-time Buy Crypto offer to buy WUFFI with your credit/debit cards at 0% fee with 140+ Currencies, EUR, GBP, AUD and CAD etc.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 30 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

