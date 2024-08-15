PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 15, 2024 Cayetano pushes for streamlined ayuda distribution Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday pushed for a more efficient approach to distributing government aid, saying administrative costs are eating up on the funds instead of benefitting Filipinos in need. During the August 14 Senate briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC), Cayetano said with the government agencies' ayuda funds totaling P590 billion in the 2025 national budget, the country could "theoretically... provide P20,000 to every poor family in the country." The senator, however, said the total amount does not reach the maximum number of families because of administrative costs. "As a rule of thumb, how much ang admin costs kapag dumaan pa sa government agencies? Usually mga 20 to 30%? Even sa start nung AICS (Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation) nung maliit siya, sinabi na ng DSWD na parang 18 to 20% ang admin costs. But nung lumaki ang AICS, humingi pa sila ng additional funds," he said. He also said a further percentage is taken if the aid is coursed through a financial institution. Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman responded that for the 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program), the administration costs are at 2 percent; for the social pension for indigent citizens at 1.5 percent; and for AICS at 2 percent. Cayetano then pointed out that these figures do not account for salaries and recurring costs in ayuda distribution. "That doesn't include their sweldo and MOOE (Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses). Meaning if I tell the mayors, 'Mayor, ito y'ung pera per family,' walang admin costs 'yon kasi the families are in the gym and binibigay na nila. Sa LGU, they will not hire additional [manpower] kasi nandoon na sila. Pero y'ung DSWD and everything, lalaki," he said. Making a point to maximize all ayuda funds, the senator urged finance managers to evaluate which forms of aid should remain targeted and others to be given directly to beneficiaries. "We should really look at which ayuda we should keep targeted, and which we should just directly give," he urged the DBCC panel. Cayetano, tinutulak ang mas mahusay na pamamahagi ng ayuda Itinulak ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules ang mas mahusay na pamamahagi ng tulong ng gobyerno dahil aniyay kinakaain ng administrative costs ang pondo sa halip na makinabang ang mga nangangailangang Pilipino. Sa Senate briefing nitong August 14 ng Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC), sinabi ni Cayetano na sa P590 billion na pondo ng ayuda ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno sa 2025 national budget, "theoretically... makapagbigay ng P20,000 sa bawat mahihirap na pamilya sa bansa." Pero ayon sa senador, hindi umaabot sa maximum na bilang ng mga pamilya ang kabuuang halaga dahil sa mga gastos sa pangangasiwa ng ayuda. "As a rule of thumb, how much ang admin costs kapag dumaan pa sa government agencies? Usually mga 20 to 30%? Even sa start nung AICS (Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation) nung maliit siya, sinabi na ng DSWD na parang 18 to 20% ang admin costs. Pero nung lumaki ang AICS, humingi pa sila ng additional funds," wika niya. Dagdag na porsyento din aniya ang kukunin kung ang tulong ay idadaan pa sa mga bangko. Tugon ni Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, para sa 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program), ang gastos ng administrasyon ay nasa 2 porsiyento; sa social pension para sa mga mahihirap ay 1.5 porsiyento; at para sa AICS ay 2 porsyento. Ngunit itinuro ni Cayetano na ang mga bilang na ito ay hindi kabilang ang mga suweldo at mga umuulit na gastusin sa pamamahagi ng ayuda. "Hindi pa kasama diyan ang sweldo at MOOE (Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses). Meaning if I tell the mayors, 'Mayor, ito y'ung pera per family,' walang admin costs 'yon kasi the families are in the gym and binibigay na nila. Sa LGU, they will not hire additional [manpower] kasi nandoon na sila. Pero y'ung DSWD and everything, lalaki," wika niya. Upang mapakinabangan ang kabuuan ng pondo ng ayuda, hinimok ng senador ang mga finance managers na suriin kung aling mga tulong ang dapat manatiling naka-target at alin ang direktang ibibigay sa mga beneficiary. "We should really look at which ayuda we should keep targeted, and which we should just directly give," wika niya sa DBCC panel.