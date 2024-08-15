Bong Go congratulates Filipino Olympians for impressive medal haul at the 2024 Olympics, calls for continued gov't support for aspiring athlete

PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 14, 2024 Bong Go congratulates Filipino Olympians for impressive medal haul at the 2024 Olympics, calls for continued gov't support for aspiring athletes During an ambush interview on Monday, August 12, after aiding various sectors in Alfonso, Cavite, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Committee on Sports, celebrated the historic achievements of Filipino athletes at various international competitions, including the recent Paris Olympics, and outlined his commitment to further enhancing the country's sports programs. Go praised the exceptional performances of Filipino athletes, such as Carlos Yulo, who earned two gold medals, and Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, each securing a bronze. "Congratulations po sa ating mga atletang nanalo, headed by our golden boy, Carlos Yulo, dalawang gold medals. Bronze naman si Nesthy Petecio at si Aira Villegas," remarked Go. He noted the consistent improvement since his tenure as Senate Sports Committee chairperson began in 2019, celebrating the Philippines' best-ever Olympic medal tally this year--two golds and two bronzes, a significant rise from previous records. The Philippines also won its first gold olympic medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from champion weightlifter Hydilyn Diaz. "Nakakatuwa, since 2019, meron tayong tatlong gold na. Naging chairperson po ako ng Committee on Sports, 2019 sa Senado. Sinuportahan natin ang mga Olympics, sinuportahan po natin ang Paris Olympics, sinuportahan po natin 'yung mga grassroots program, sinuportahan po natin ang mga atleta," he added. In June, Go partnered with the Philippine Sports Commission to provide additional financial support worth PhP500,000 to each Filipino Olympian to aid their preparations for the Paris Olympics. They also provided the same amount of support to each Filipino para-athlete participating in the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympic Games through Go's initiative with PSC. The senator earlier announced his intent to conduct a comprehensive post-evaluation of the efforts exerted by the government and various stakeholders in preparing and supporting our 2024 Paris Olympics delegation. While the country celebrates its wins, there have also been some evident areas for improvement in terms of support to Filipino Olympians such as the case of the country's golf team lacking official uniforms. Moreover, he stressed that there must be a concerted effort to learn from past experiences, fill in gaps in current sports programs, and find more opportunities for various stakeholders to come together to help boost Philippine sports. "Ako po'y naniniwala, ang gobyerno at ang pribadong sektor ay nagtutulungan, malayo po ang ating mararating. Proud po ako na meron na tayong apat na medalya ngayon. Pinakamataas po 'yan sa history ng Pilipinas. 2020 Tokyo Olympics, meron tayong one gold, one silver at dalawang bronze. Mataas rin po 'yan sa history ng Pilipinas," remarked Go. As for the recent issue that left Filipino golfers competing without official uniforms, Go urges concerned entities to resolve issues emphasizing that such oversights must not happen again. "Kaya tingnan natin nang mabuti kung sino bang nagkulang. Bakit nagkaroon ng abirya?" he questioned, advocating for accountability and improved support for athletes. "Tanungin po natin ang PSC o ang NSA (National Sports Association) na in-charge po dito. At magiging patas naman tayo. Gusto lang po natin malaman ang katotohanan para hindi na po maulit itong mga ganitong pangyayari," Go proposed, advocating for a thorough investigation to prevent recurrence. "Supportahan po natin ang ating mga atleta. Sabi ko nga, minsan lang tayong dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang tulong ang pwede nating ibigay, o anumang karangalan ang pwede nating ialay sa bansa, ay gawin na natin ngayon," he urged. Wrapping up the interview, Go reaffirmed his dedication to service, linking it to both national pride and spiritual devotion. "Basta ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy ako magse-serbisyo sa inyong lahat. Sabi ko nga, dahil ang serbisyo po sa tao, serbisyo po 'yan sa ating Panginoon," he concluded.