PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 14, 2024 Bong Go helps recovering fire victims rebuild homes as his team provides additional support in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental On Sunday, August 11, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team visited the victims of a recent fire in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, in collaboration with the local government, led by Mayor Albee Benitez. The visit was part of Go's ongoing efforts to help disaster-stricken communities rebuild and recover. In a video message, Go highlighted his filed Senate Bill No. 192, to institutionalize a Rental Housing Subsidy Program if enacted into law. This proposed measure aims to develop a housing and social protection program that will give disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through rental subsidies provided by the government. Go, the primary author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, also underscored the importance of enhancing the Bureau of Fire Protection's capabilities to safeguard communities. The Act mandates a ten-year modernization program that includes recruiting more firefighters, acquiring advanced firefighting equipment, and developing specialized training programs. During his team's visit, 120 fire victims gathered at Education and Training Center School (ETCS) Extension IV in Barangay 13, where they received various forms of assistance from Senator Go, including grocery packs, snacks, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, masks, and vitamins. Select individuals also received new shoes and a mobile phone as part of the relief efforts. The National Housing Authority (NHA), through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), which Senator Go has been a staunch advocate for, also provided emergency housing assistance to the affected families to help them rebuild their homes. "We championed the EHAP before, and I continue to support it today to help fire victims purchase materials for their homes, such as roofing, nails, cement, and other essential items," Go explained. The EHAP program is designed to provide immediate relief and support to families who have lost their homes due to disasters like fires, typhoons, and earthquakes. By advocating for the continuous implementation of EHAP, Go aims to ensure that affected families receive the necessary assistance to rebuild their lives and homes. "Pinakiusapan ko ang NHA na kahit anong oras, makapunta ang Malasakit Team ko dito sa Bacolod City upang makasama kayo. Mga kababayan ko, huwag kayong magpasalamat sa akin... kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil nabigyan kami ng pagkakataon na magserbisyo," Go expressed. Go also acknowledged Congressman Greg Gasataya, Governor Eugenio "Bong" Lacson, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, and city councilors. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also extended assistance to those needing medical-related support. He encouraged the public to visit any Malasakit Centers nationwide, including the one at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in the city. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after witnessing the struggles of financially disadvantaged Filipinos in settling their medical expenses. The program, institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, was principally authored and sponsored by Go. Since its inception, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers across the country, with the Department of Health reporting that approximately ten million Filipinos have benefitted from these centers. Go's continued efforts to support disaster victims and his advocacy for government housing and health programs demonstrate his commitment to improving the lives of Filipinos, especially those in vulnerable situations. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," emphasized Go, affectionately known as Mr. Malasakit for his dedication to aiding Filipinos in need.