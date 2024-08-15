PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 15, 2024 Sen. Robin: Workplace Sexual Harassment Legislation Should Zero In on 'Power Play' Legislation to curb sexual harassment in the workplace should zero in on the so-called power play, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla said Thursday. Padilla, who chaired a hearing on the topic, said such sexual harassment cases occur not only in the entertainment industry but in many other workplaces. "Dapat wala diyan ang power play. Sa aking maiksing pag-aaral sa topic na ito nakita natin ang sexual harassment ay malamang ang laging pinaguusapan diyan ay power play. Talagang ang may kapangyarihan kung sino ang pwede mag-promote o magbigay ng anumang incentive, laging doon bumabagsak (Power play should end. In my brief study of the topic, we see many cases of sexual harassment involve power play, involving those who have the power to promote or give incentives)," he said. "Kaming artistang nandidito gusto ipaalam sa inyo nangyayari ang sexual harassment sa industry namin. Marami akong nabasa na kaso nangyayari sa ibang office at government pa at kadalasan sa paaralan (I am from the entertainment industry, and I can say sexual harassment occurs not just in our industry but also on other offices and even in governments and schools)," he added. Padilla said he wants to see how government agencies such as the Philippine Information Agency and Department of Education hold information drives to educate the public. Earlier, Padilla filed Senate Bill 2777 to make our laws stronger and more gender-responsive after noting rape victimizes both males and females. "By doing so, we can be more certain that our laws are stronger, more gender-responsive, and progressive especially in these changing times," he said. Sen. Robin: 'Power Play' Dapat Tutukan ng Batas vs Workplace Sexual Harassment Ang paghubog ng batas para tuldukin ang sexual harassment lalo sa lugar ng trabaho ay dapat tumutok sa power play, ani Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ngayong Huwebes. Giit ni Padilla, na humawak sa pagdinig tungkol dito, ang mga kaso ng sexual harassment ay nangyayari hindi lang sa entertainment industry kundi sa ibang lugar ng trabaho. "Dapat wala diyan ang power play. Sa aking maiksing pag-aaral sa topic na ito nakita natin ang sexual harassment ay malamang ang laging pinaguusapan diyan ay power play. Talagang ang may kapangyarihan kung sino ang pwede mag-promote o magbigay ng anumang incentive, laging doon bumabagsak," aniya. "Kaming artistang nandidito gusto ipaalam sa inyo nangyayari ang sexual harassment sa industry namin. Marami akong nabasa na kaso nangyayari sa ibang office at government pa at kadalasan sa paaralan," dagdag niya. Ani Padilla, nais niyang makita ang information drives ng ahensya tulad ng Philippine Information Agency at Department of Education para sa publiko. Naghain si Padilla ng Senate Bill 2777 para tiyaking hindi lang mas malakas ang ating mga batas kundi mas "gender-responsive," dahil parehong lalaki at babae ang biktima ng sexual assault. "By doing so, we can be more certain that our laws are stronger, more gender-responsive, and progressive especially in these changing times," aniya.