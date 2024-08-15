Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Chief Adviser of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to congratulate Professor Muhammad Yunus on his appointment as the Chief Adviser to the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The text of the letter is appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

15 AUGUST 2024

15 August 2024

His Excellency Professor Muhammad Yunus

Chief Adviser

Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

Dear Excellency,

I would like to congratulate you and extend my best wishes on your appointment as the Chief Adviser of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

In this period of transition, your interim government has resolutely undertaken the crucial task of restoring stability. I am confident that under your leadership, Bangladesh will return to a path of peace and prosperity, where all communities co-exist harmoniously. I wish you and the government every success.

Singapore and Bangladesh enjoy a warm and longstanding friendship. Our multifaceted cooperationspans a wide range of sectors, including trade and investment, labour, renewable energy, infrastructure, and port management. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the close ties between our countries.

Yours sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG