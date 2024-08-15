Exhibition of Calligraphic Documents by Huang Tingjian inaugurated at Tap Seac Gallery

MACAU, August 15 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) of the Macao SAR Government and the People’s Government of Xiushui County, Jiangxi Province, People’s Republic of China and coordinated by the Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau of Xiushui County, Jiangxi Province, Red Genes and Cultural Heritage Development Centre of Xiushui County, Jiangxi Province, and Huang Tingjian Memorial Hall of Jiangxi Province (Xiushui County Museum), “The Way of Huang Tingjian – Exhibition of Calligraphic Documents” was inaugurated on 15 August at the Tap Seac Gallery. The ceremony was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Chief of the Division of Culture and Sports of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the Deputy Secretary of the County Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and Deputy Chief of Xiushui County, Jiangxi Province, Xin Jianbo; the Director of the Huang Tingjian Memorial Hall (Xiushui County Museum), Chen Ailing; the President of the Associação dos Conterrâneos de Jiangxi em Macau, Hu Feng; the Director of the Federation of Associations of Cultural Sectors of Macau, Li Zisong; and the President of the Yu Un Chinese Calligraphers and Painters Association of Macao, Alberto Lei, and was attended by the First Class Principal Section Member of the Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau of Xiushui County, Jiangxi Province, Luo Xianhua; the Vice President of the Xiushui Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Wei Chan; the Deputy Directors of the Huang Tingjian Memorial Hall (Xiushui County Museum), Cha Danni and Hu Jianfeng; the Head of Research Department of the Huang Tingjian Memorial Hall (Xiushui County Museum), Chen Long; and the Head of Visual Art of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Van Pou Lon.

“The Way of Huang Tingjian – Exhibition of Calligraphic Documents” features a number of calligraphic documents collected by the Huang Tingjian Memorial Hall (Xiushui County Museum), including rubbings of stele and cliff inscriptions and perfect replicas of the master’s calligraphic works, revealing the calligraphic pursuits and evolutions throughout Huang’s life. It also introduces his impressive artistic achievements and the cultural connotations of the poetry, Zen, Confucianism, incense art and filial piety embodied in his calligraphy to the public.

Located at the intersection of the three provinces, namely Jiangxi, Hunan, and Hubei, Xiushui County boasts a profound reserve of historical and cultural heritage due to the fusion of cultures from Wu and Chu states and is the hometown of Huang Tingjian, a cultural giant from the Northern Song dynasty. Adept at both poetry and calligraphy, Huang is the founder of the Jiangxi School of Poetry and is widely acclaimed as a legendary master in the history of Chinese calligraphy for his unique style and profound knowledge. His works have had a far-reaching impact on later generations. This exhibition will help to strengthen the friendships, promote cultural exchanges and cooperation between Jiangxi and Macao, support the rural revitalization of Xiushui County, strengthen the promotion and inheritance of Chinese traditional culture, leveraging Macao’s role as a “base for exchange and cooperation with Chinese culture as the mainstream and the coexistence of different cultures”.

“The Way of Huang Tingjian – Exhibition of Calligraphic Documents’ is heldat the Tap Seac Gallery until15 September. The gallery is open daily from 10am until 7pm, including public holidays. Admission is free. During the exhibition period, guided tours will be available in Cantonese at 3pm and Mandarin at 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information about the exhibition, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or contact IC through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours.