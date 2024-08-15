ANEW MEDICAL, INC. Strengthens Intellectual Property Protection with U.S. Patent Issuance for Its Secreted RNA Splice Variant of the Human Klotho Gene Used for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative and Age-Related Diseases

Issuance of the Klotho gene-therapy patent will be instrumental in protecting ANEW’s IP for development and commercialization in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (“ANEW” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: WENA) a U.S. -based biotechnology company focused on developing cell and gene-based treatments for aging, and age-related diseases, today announced the grant and issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,036,268 (“the 268 patent”) covering the secreted RNA splice variant of the human Klotho gene, referred to as “s-KL”, for the treatment of cognitive and neurodegenerative diseases.



The human Klotho gene, sometimes referred to as the “anti-aging” gene, also controls many normal brain and neurologic functions. The Klotho gene-therapy patent in the U.S. is instrumental new intellectual property (“IP”) protecting its development and commercialization in the U.S. ANEW previously announced that patents have already been granted and issued in Europe, China, and other Asian markets.

ANEW’s IP portfolio has been licensed on an exclusive worldwide basis from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) and Institució Catalana De Recerca Estudis Avançats (ICREA) in Barcelona, Spain, and provides ANEW with rights to develop and commercialize novel genetic approaches for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or “Lou Gehrig’s disease”), Parkinson’s disease, and other age-related disorders. Replacing or augmenting the production of the gene product, s-KL, may also be used to support longevity.

“This is a major win for ANEW and our shareholders,” commented Dr. Joseph Sinkule, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of ANEW. “It provides us with the protection we need to successfully move forward with the development of our innovative protein, cell and gene therapies using our patented sequence and use of s-KL secreted Klotho RNA splice variant sequence and delivery systems to treat these devastating neurodegenerative diseases. With the issuance of this important patent in the USA, ANEW has secured an enviable global IP position with patents already issued in Europe, China, Hong Kong, and Japan.”

About ANEW MEDICAL, INC.

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ: WENA) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of patented, novel disease-modifying technologies targeting the brain and central nervous system (CNS) that are seen as key developments in treating neurodegenerative and age-related disorders. The Company obtained exclusive worldwide rights to platform technologies and knowhow to develop cutting edge protein, gene and cell therapies to treat age-related pathologies such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease, ALS, multiple sclerosis and rare neurodegenerative diseases. The company is managed by a team of individuals and advisors who are highly experienced in biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

For more information, contact:

Eric Boyd

Investor Relations

Email: IR@anewmeds.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company’s future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company’s inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.