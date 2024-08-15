Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Fatal Shooting in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest in a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 12:30 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4500 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Ricky Canty, of Temple Hills, Maryland.

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old Jaylen Suggs of Northeast, DC, for First Degree Murder While Armed-Felony Murder. Suggs was a juvenile at the time of the offense. He is being charged as an adult.

CCN: 24061598

###

