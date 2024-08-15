MPD Arrests Suspect in Three Carjacking Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in three carjacking offenses in Northeast.

Armed Carjacking – On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at approximately 2:51 p.m., two suspects approached the victim while they stood outside of their vehicle in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspects brandished firearms, entered the victim’s vehicle then fled the scene. CCN: 24093386

Unarmed Carjacking - On Friday, June 21, 2024, at approximately 9:04 p.m., the suspect approached the victim who was pumping gas, in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle then fled the scene. CCN: 24094788

Unarmed Carjacking - On Monday, July 1, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, who was pumping gas, in the 4100 block of Hunt Place, Northeast. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. CCN: 24100752

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, On Wednesday, August 14, 18-year-old male of Northeast, D.C. was arrested for the above offenses. At the time of the offenses the suspect was a juvenile.

The offense that occurred on June 19, 2024, remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.