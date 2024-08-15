ADB Approves $30 Million Grant to Improve Maternal and Child Health Care Services in Tajikistan

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (15 August 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $30 million grant to enhance maternal and child health care services in three districts in Tajikistan—Ayni, Dangara, and Darvoz.

“Tajikistan has achieved laudable health improvements over the past 2 decades, including increased life expectancy and significantly lower maternal mortality,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. “Nevertheless, there is uneven access and quality of health care depending on geography and socioeconomic status of mothers and children—and that needs to change. ADB’s support will help address this by improving health facilities and staff capacity in three districts.”

The project will support the construction of a 40-bed maternity hospital in Ayni, an 80-bed maternity hospital in Dangara, and a 100-bed central district hospital in Darvoz—all with climate-friendly features such as energy-efficient medical, heating, and cooling technology. For proper inventory and maintenance of medical equipment, the project will implement a digital asset management system (OpenMEDIS) and train staff to operate it.

To improve the delivery of integrated health services, the project will strengthen the management and training of health workers, refine tools and processes for perinatal services, and pilot case-based financing to make hospitals’ financing mechanisms more efficient.

The project will also help improve maternal and child health knowledge and support outreach that will encourage seeking health care services.

The project supplements the ongoing $32 million ADB grant approved in 2018 for the Maternal and Child Health Integrated Care project, which is helping the Government of Tajikistan improve health care services in Fayzobod, Rasht, and Shamsiddin Shohin districts.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998. For 26 years, ADB has supported a wide range of sectors from strategic road and energy infrastructure to health, education, agriculture, urban development, public sector management and finance for a total of over $2.6 billion in assistance—including over $2 billion in grants.

