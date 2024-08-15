PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 14, 2024 'Lapitan ng mga mahihirap, pareho ang trabaho natin' -- Bong Go aligns with PAO's efforts in providing legal assistance for the poor; receives Outstanding Senator award With his compassionate and unwavering service to the Filipinos, member of the Senate Committee on Justice Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was honored once more and dubbed Outstanding Senator at the 8th Mandatory Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) Accredited National Convention of Public Attorneys Office on Tuesday, August 13, at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. "Sa lahat ng mga kawani ng Public Attorney's Office, maraming, maraming salamat sa inyong serbisyo dahil kayo ang takbuhan ng ating mga mahihirap na mga kapwa Pilipino," said Go in his speech. "Isa sa mga opisinang nakalinya po sa aking advocacy ay ang Public Attorney's Office. Alam nyo kung bakit? Kasi naniniwala ako na kayo po ang lapitan ng mga mahihirap. Tulad ng aking opisina, kayo po yung opisinang pwedeng lapitan ng mga helpless at hopeless," he added. Underscoring his advocacies for the indigent Filipinos, Go, Chairperson of Senate Committees on Health, on Sports, and on Youth, also mentioned his pro-poor programs which aim to elevate the lives of his fellow kababayans and bring public services closer to the people especially the poor. "Tatlo po ang aking naging prayoridad bilang chairman ng Committee on Health. First, Malasakit Centers. Second, Super Health Centers. Third, Regional Specialty Centers," shared Go. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after witnessing the struggles of financially disadvantaged Filipinos in settling their medical expenses. The program, institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, was principally authored and sponsored by Go. Since its inception, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers across the country, with the Department of Health reporting that approximately ten million Filipinos have benefitted from these centers. He also advocated for the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide. With the collective efforts of Go, his fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, over 700 Super Health Centers have been funded across the country to bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection closer to communities. Senator Go further highlighted RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. He underscored the importance of this legislation as a significant step forward in improving the availability of specialized medical care in all regions. With a theme "Ang Public Attorney's Office sa Bagong Pilipinas: Nagbibigay ng Maaasahan, Agaran at Karampatang Ligal na Serbisyo sa Maralitang Pilipino Upang Isulong ang Karapatang Panlipunan," Go was invited to the event as a Guest of Honor and to personally receive his award as an Outstanding Senator, saying this is also an opportunity for him to pay tribute to the invaluable service of these dedicated public servants. Go was also previously named an Outstanding Senator during the 5th National Convention of the Public Attorney's Office Rank and File Employees in 2023, the 7th MCLE Accredited National Convention of Public Attorney's Office Day in October 2022, and the 4th National Convention of the Public Attorney's Office Rank and File Employees in 2019. "As public servants, it is our primary objective to secure the life, liberty, and welfare of our people...the same thing can be said about our legal system, about the justice system, (and health) pareho ang trabaho natin," Go emphasized. "Kung walang malalapitan ang mga kababayan natin na nangangailangan ng tulong legal nandito po palagi ang ating Public Attorney's Office...Kung may Malasakit Center sa health, may Public Attorney's Office naman po ang ating mga kababayan na nangangailangan po ng tulong sa legal at sa hustisya po," the Senator continued. Go then acknowledged his fellow public servants, including PAO Chief Atty. Persida Rueda-Acosta, PAO Deputy Chiefs Atty. Ana Soriano and Atty. Erwin Erfe, MD, among others. He reiterated his commitment to supporting their endeavors in the legal profession and vowed to continue advocating for increased funding and resources for PAO to improve its services. "Ako naman po, bilang inyong senador, with or without award, magta-trabaho ako para sa Pilipino. I have always been guided by a principle that Tatay Digong taught me --"Just do what is right. This guiding principle has directed my legislative efforts, pushing me to support and advocate for service-oriented, pro-poor laws that enhance our governance and positively impact the lives of all Filipinos," uttered Go. Mr. Malasakit Go has been a steadfast advocate for PAO, consistently demonstrating his support. He co-sponsored several measures aimed at expanding the Judicial system by creating new branches of Regional Trial Courts (RTC) and Municipal Trials Courts (MTC) nationwide. Previously, Go filed Senate Bill No. 1186 which seeks the creation of additional divisions of the Court of Appeals and the appointment of additional justices to help the Judiciary in providing a more reliable, unbiased, and swift delivery of justice in the country. The Senator is also the author of SBN 2111, which aims to strengthen the fiscal autonomy of the Judicial Branch. Through the 2022 General Appropriations Act, Go, Vice-chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance also supported the Construction of the PAO Central Office Building in Quezon City. "Every day, we face numerous challenges, but with our dedication and collaboration, we overcome them. Our unity is not just an option but a necessity for our progress," stressed Go. Aside from giving his heartfelt message and receiving the award, Go, together with his Malasakit Team also gave out fruits, snacks, and ballers to the participants. "Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," Go ended. On the same day, Go attended the Liga ng mga Barangay National Congress Cluster 1 at the World Trade Center.