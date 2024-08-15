Road Closure on County Route 54, Big Grave Creek Road, to Begin Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Page Content

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – County Route 54 (Big Grave Creek Road) will be closed, at milepost 7.10, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on weekdays, beginning Wednesday, August 14, 2024, through Monday, August 19, 2024, for culvert replacement. Motorists must use an alternate route.



Alternate Route: Use County Route 21 (Roberts Ridge).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​