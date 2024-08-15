Submit Release
Council Circular 24-15 Post-Election Guide launched on the Office of Local Government’s website

What’s new or changing?

  • There are several key decisions and activities that need to occur at the first meetings of councils, county councils, and Joint Organisations following the upcoming local government elections and in the 12 months that follow.
  • The Office of Local Government (OLG) has prepared a post-election guide for councils, county councils, and Joint Organisations (Post-Election Guide) to assist them to comply with these requirements.
  • The Post-Election Guide can be found under ‘Information for councils’ on OLG’s Local Government Elections webpage.

What will this mean for council?

  • The Post-Election Guide provides guidance to councils, county councils, and Joint Organisations on key tasks that need to be completed at the first 2 meetings of council and in the first 12 months following the local government elections.
  • The Post-Election Guide also contains a checklist of tasks. Some of the tasks covered in the Post-Election Guide include:

Key points

  • oaths and affirmations of office
    • mayoral and chairperson elections
    • appointment of a councillor member to the audit, risk and improvement committee
    • induction and refresher training for mayors and councillors
    • lodgement of written returns of interests
    • Integrated Planning and Reporting obligations
    • review and adoption of the code of conduct and code of meeting practice.
  • OLG has previously published a pre-election guide for councils (Pre-Election Guide) which provides guidance on the rules, restrictions and other considerations that apply to the decisions councils make and the way they exercise their functions in the lead up to the local government elections.       

Where to go for further information

Brett Whitworth

Deputy Secretary

Office of Local Government

