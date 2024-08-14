Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Texas Tax Return Preparer

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued a permanent injunction today barring Texas tax return preparer Ruben Gonzalez and anyone acting with him or at his direction from preparing federal tax returns for others. Gonzalez consented to entry of the permanent injunction.

According to the injunction, Ruben Gonzalez is banned from using his business called “Sin Barreras Income Tax” to prepare returns for others. The government’s complaint alleged that Gonzalez or those working for him significantly overstated customers’ tax refunds in a substantial number of returns prepared at the business from 2021 to 2023, by fabricating or inflating business losses, by fabricating charitable donation deductions and by falsely claiming energy credits and coronavirus family sick leave credits to which the customers were not entitled. By repeatedly overstating customers’ tax refunds, the complaint alleges Gonzalez caused the United States harm of more than $20 million in lost tax revenue from 2021 to 2023.

The permanent injunction requires Gonzalez to send notice of the injunction to each person for whom he, or preparers at Sin Barreras Income Tax, prepared federal tax returns, amended tax returns or claims for refund between Jan. 1, 2021, to the present. The permanent injunction also requires Gonzalez to post a copy of the injunction at all locations where he conducts business and post a statement on all social media accounts and websites that he is barred from preparing tax returns.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General David A. Hubbert of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

Taxpayers seeking a return preparer should remain vigilant against unscrupulous tax preparers. The IRS has information on its website for choosing a tax return preparer and has launched a free directory of federal tax preparers. The IRS also offers 10 tips to avoid tax season fraud and ways to safeguard their personal information.

In the past decade, the Justice Department’s Tax Division has obtained injunctions against hundreds of unscrupulous tax preparers. Information about these cases is available on the Justice Department’s website. An alphabetical listing of persons enjoined from preparing returns and promoting tax schemes can be found on this page. If you believe that one of the enjoined persons or businesses may be violating an injunction, please contact the Tax Division with details.