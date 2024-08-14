Readout of the Justice Department Quarterly Convening with National Public Defense Organizations

The Justice Department’s Office for Access to Justice (ATJ) today hosted this quarter’s convening with national public defense organizations. ATJ Director Rachel Rossi, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division, Administrator Liz Ryan of the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Acting Assistant Attorney General Brent Cohen of the Office of Justice Programs and Director Nancy La Vigne of the National Institute of Justice delivered remarks for the convening on the topic of youth defense. Department officials affirmed the Justice Department’s commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of our nation’s youth, strengthening and supporting youth defense systems, and advancing public safety and trust.

Today’s convening gathered public defense and youth defense organizations to discuss critical topics and trends in youth defense systems including research and data needs, the role of youth defenders in addressing racial disparities in the juvenile legal system, conditions of confinement and youth access to counsel and the need for specialized and independent youth defenders across the nation. Justice Department officials highlighted recent programs, actions and initiatives aimed at addressing the myriad of access to justice issues in juvenile legal systems.

ATJ supports indigent defense systems through its mandates to “plan, develop and coordinate the implementation of access to justice policy initiatives of high priority to the department and the executive branch,” and to “promote uniformity of Department of Justice and government-wide policies and litigation positions” relating to access to justice, “including in the area of criminal indigent defense.” See 28 C.F.R. § 0.33. ATJ serves as the principal legal advisor for the department on the constitutional right to counsel and the other rights guaranteed under the Sixth Amendment, and as the liaison and point of contact between the department and indigent defense organizations.

In furtherance of this mission, ATJ hosts quarterly convenings with the public defense community. Quarterly convenings are directed and led by the Justice Department’s senior attorney dedicated to supporting, collaborating with and engaging the state and local public defense community housed in ATJ. This quarterly convening included leaders and staff from The Gault Center, National Association of Public Defense, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, National Legal Aid and Defender Association and Georgetown Law’s Juvenile Justice Clinic and Initiative.