Equator Debuts Versatile 10,000 BTU Outdoor-Indoor 3-in-1 Air Conditioner with Heating and Fan Capabilities

Flexibility in any weather, all year long!

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is pleased to announce the release of its new 10,000 BTU Outdoor-Indoor Air Conditioner, a versatile 3-in-1 unit designed to provide cooling, heating, and fan functions in both indoor and outdoor spaces. This innovative appliance delivers comfort year-round, offering a cooling capacity of 10,000 BTUs to cover areas up to 450 square feet and a heating capacity of 6,200 BTUs for spaces up to 300 square feet.

Equipped with a user-friendly control panel and remote control, the Equator Outdoor-Indoor Air Conditioner allows for easy operation, whether adjusting settings from a distance or directly on the unit. The appliance also features a timer function to set operation duration and adjustable speed settings to tailor airflow preferences, enhancing comfort in any environment.

The unit measures 22.4 x 18.9 x 11 inches, making it compact enough to fit in a variety of spaces while still delivering powerful performance. Its durable, all-metal construction is IP24-rated waterproof and coated with anti-rust and anti-corrosion materials, ensuring it withstands harsh outdoor conditions. Universal casters and 360° rotating hoses provide mobility and flexibility, allowing the unit to function as a mobile spot cooler, whether used in a garden, tiny home, commercial store, or other spaces.

The Equator Air Conditioner operates quietly at 55dB, making it suitable for use in environments where noise must be kept to a minimum. The unit includes a 15-foot hot air exhaust kit, which efficiently removes warm air from indoor spaces, maximizing cooling performance. Additional features like power-off protection and compressor protection ensure safe operation, while a washable air filter keeps the airflow clean and fresh. No installation is required, and the unit comes with a protective cover for added durability and longevity. Equator backs the quality of this appliance with a one-year warranty covering parts and labor.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, established in 1991, is a leader in innovative and eco-friendly home appliances. The company offers a wide range of products, including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and air conditioners, and has been recognized for its commitment to quality and sustainability. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

