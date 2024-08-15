Submit Release
Equator Launches Durable 3-in-1 Outdoor Air Conditioner with Heating and Cooling Capabilities

Flexibility in the summer and winter time!

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is excited to announce the release of the Equator 9000 BTU Outdoor Air Conditioner, a versatile 3-in-1 unit designed to provide optimal climate control in outdoor spaces throughout the year. This robust air conditioner is engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, offering reliable performance from 23°F to 131°F.

Designed with compact spaces in mind, the Equator Outdoor Air Conditioner is ideal for tiny homes, RVs, off-grid homes, and other outdoor environments. With dimensions of 22.3 x 18.9 x 11 inches (HxWxD), it is easy to place and maneuver, thanks to its freestanding design and built-in wheels. The unit provides a cooling capacity of 9000 BTU and a heating capacity of 6200 BTU, ensuring comfort regardless of the season.

The Equator Outdoor Air Conditioner is built to last, featuring an all-metal design with an anti-rust and anti-corrosion coating.

The unit also includes waterproof electrical components, earning it an IP24 rating for water resistance, which means it can operate in various weather conditions without risk of water damage. A removable water tank and evaporator further enhance its durability and ease of maintenance.

Powering the unit is an energy-efficient compressor, utilizing R 32 refrigerant to deliver effective cooling and heating. The air conditioner also boasts an air volume of 230m³/h, making it powerful enough to maintain a comfortable environment in various outdoor settings. An easy-to-use on/off switch simplifies operation, making it convenient for all users.

The Equator 9000 BTU Outdoor Air Conditioner is available in Turquoise Blue and offers a reliable solution for maintaining the perfect outdoor climate, whether for recreational or residential purposes.

About Equator Advanced Appliances
Equator Advanced Appliances, established in 1991, is a leader in innovative and eco-friendly home appliances. The company offers a wide range of products, including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and air conditioners, and has been recognized for its commitment to quality and sustainability. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

