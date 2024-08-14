On May 15, 2024, the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration reported three bills related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in federal elections. This comprehensive document provides estimates for those three bills.
You just read:
S. 3897, Preparing Election Administrators for AI Act
