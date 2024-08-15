Get Repair, Rebuilding, Flood Insurance Advice at Village Ace Hardware in Ruidoso

As New Mexicans repair and rebuild in the wake of the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding, FEMA has teamed with Village Ace Hardware in Ruidoso to provide free information and tips on how to make homes damaged by natural disasters stronger and safer.

FEMA specialists will be available to answer questions and offer home improvement tips and proven methods to help prevent or reduce damage from future disasters. They will also share techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes. Most information is aimed at do-it-yourselfers and general contractor work.

Residents with fire or flood-impacted homes will pick up tips on re-building smart, strong and safe to prevent future damage. Smart building includes mitigating damage against floods, strong winds and even tornadoes. Visitors will learn how such simple mitigation measures as elevating electrical and heating systems and anchoring fuel storage tanks can provide protection against severe conditions, and much more. Bring your questions.

In addition, FEMA Hazard Mitigation insurance specialists from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) will be on hand to answer questions about flood insurance.

These experts will be available Wednesday, Aug. 14 through Tuesday, Aug. 20, excluding Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at:

Village Ace Hardware

2815 Sudderth Dr.

Ruidoso, NM 86345

Phone: 575-257-5410