DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION

Ka ‘Oihana ‘Auhau

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

GARY S. SUGANUMA

DIRECTOR

News Release 2024-06

Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation Warns Taxpayers

About Ongoing Tax Enforcement Scam

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 14, 2024

HONOLULU – Scammers are persisting in their attempt to impersonate the Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (DOTAX) by sending letters to unsuspecting taxpayers, claiming to seek collection of an overdue debt. DOTAX is again cautioning residents about this recurring tax-related scam in light of recent complaints that have come to our attention. DOTAX issued a prior News Alert March 18 of this year, detailing and warning about the same scam.

Some Hawaiʻi taxpayers continue to report receiving letters asking them to call a phone number regarding an overdue debt that had not been paid. It is written to intimidate, using words such as “final demand” or “seize this property.” The actual letter is provided below and is not an official letter from the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation .

Taxpayers should not reply to any correspondence from the “Tax Processing Unit” or “Internal Processing Service.” They have no association with DOTAX. Confidential information such as financial or personal data, or social security numbers should not be shared during unsolicited calls or emails. In this situation, you should hang up and then call the appropriate tax agency at a phone number obtained from a verified source such as an official website.

If anyone has questions or would like to confirm the legitimacy of any state tax notice, they should contact DOTAX directly using the contact information listed on its website: https://tax.hawaii.gov/contact/

# # #

Contact:

Gary H. Yamashiroya

Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation 808-587-1540

[email protected]

https://tax.hawaii.gov