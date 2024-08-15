CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced the appointment of Adam Wolfe to the 12th Family Circuit Court, serving Mercer and McDowell Counties. Wolfe won the election for the same seat and will begin his full term in 2025.
A resident of Princeton, Wolfe earned his Bachelor’s of Social Work from Concord University in 2003, and following his undergraduate studies, he pursued legal education at the Appalachian School of Law, obtaining his Juris Doctor in 2013.
In recognition of his achievements, Wolfe was honored with the Concord University Alumni Association's Young Alumnus Award in 2014.
You just read:
Gov. Justice appoints Adam Wolfe as Circuit Judge of the 12th Family Circuit Court serving Mercer and McDowell Counties
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.