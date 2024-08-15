Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,223 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice appoints Adam Wolfe as Circuit Judge of the 12th Family Circuit Court serving Mercer and McDowell Counties

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced the appointment of Adam Wolfe to the 12th Family Circuit Court, serving Mercer and McDowell Counties. Wolfe won the election for the same seat and will begin his full term in 2025.

A resident of Princeton, Wolfe earned his Bachelor’s of Social Work from Concord University in 2003, and following his undergraduate studies, he pursued legal education at the Appalachian School of Law, obtaining his Juris Doctor in 2013.

In recognition of his achievements, Wolfe was honored with the Concord University Alumni Association's Young Alumnus Award in 2014.

You just read:

Gov. Justice appoints Adam Wolfe as Circuit Judge of the 12th Family Circuit Court serving Mercer and McDowell Counties

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more