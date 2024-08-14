ThinkCareBelieve: The CHART that Saved the PRESIDENT and CRIES OUT to STOP CHILDTRAFFICKING

Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/08/13/illegal-immigration-into-the-us-migrant-child-trafficking/



PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elon Musk (from a friend’s ranch in Wyoming) and Donald Trump (at Mar-a-Lago) had a conversation on the X platform’s Spaces on Monday evening, August 12, 2024. Musk emphasized that it was to be a relaxed conversational format instead of an adversarial interview because the public has a right to hear what President Trump has to say in order to make proper decisions. Musk also laid out that it was mainly for independents who are still undecided for whom they are going to vote. The duration of the recorded conversation was a little over 2 hours, with over 1.3 million people listening, a new record. There was a delay due to a Distributed Denial of Service attack (DDOS), which is a type of malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server. X platform overcame those attacks and the conversation commenced fairly smoothly. President Trump describes what it was like during the assassination attempt on his life, how it has changed his perspective now, and what he thinks of efforts by the Secret Service to save his life.

Video recording of the conversation with upgraded audio, and transcript (in progress) can be found here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/08/13/illegal-immigration-into-the-us-migrant-child-trafficking/

ThinkCareBelieve’s Article

Excerpts from July 10, 2024 Senate roundtable hearing with Department of Health and Human Services whistleblowers giving testimony on how children are being placed with “sponsors” that HHS workers were told not to vet. Subsequent follow-up checks reveal that the children have gone missing and investigations lead to evidence that these children have been trafficked. It is estimated that this is the fate of 1 in 3 children coming through the open southern border. ThinkCareBelieve’s article gives information about Senate bill S.3687 which gives recommendations to remedy the situation, as well as a list of solutions and sample scripts and letter for public advocacy and contacting government representatives for action.

Full hearing here: https://www.youtube.com/live/8_Bsh7jBQoY

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve will do its best to accentuate the possibilities for positive outcomes. To find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs to work together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them.

