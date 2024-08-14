VORAGO Technologies Named to Inc. 5000 2024 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Austin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, Texas -

Austin-Based Startup Ranks No. 9 in Engineering with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 408%. Inc. magazine has named VORAGO Technologies to its annual Inc. 5000 list for 2024. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, providing a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

VORAGO leads the industry in providing rad-hard MCU and radiation tolerant MPUs for Aerospace, Defense and Industrial projects around the globe. In 2024 the company expanded its portfolio by introducing the VA7230 edge computing microprocessor, the first Arm®-based microprocessor (MPU) with an embedded graphics processor (GPU) targeted at space applications.

VORAGO ranked No. 9 in the Engineering industry nationwide, and No. 1275 across all industries.

"We are thrilled to be included in the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. Our team remains committed to delivering best-in-class solutions that enable our customers to achieve their aerospace and defense missions. This recognition highlights our team's dedication and hard work, as well as the invaluable support of our customers, partners, and investors," said Bernd Lienhard, CEO of VORAGO Technologies. "We have experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, and we are excited to accelerate this momentum with the launch of our new space-grade MPU, the VA7230. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and expansion."

"Making the list isn't just about finding out your number," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "Not only have you made the Inc. 5000 but you've joined a community of fast growth founders and CEO's who know exactly what it's like to build a successful company. "

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

About VORAGO Technologies

VORAGO empowers customers to achieve their mission with its portfolio of Arm®-based components supporting the most demanding Aerospace, Defense, and Industrial applications in extreme temperature and high radiation environments. VORAGO's patented technology portfolio (HARDSIL®) easily incorporates exceptional radiation hardening capability into standard semiconductor IC creation.

VORAGO primarily serves Aerospace & Defense customers in North America and Europe and has a deep flight heritage. VORAGO is a privately held company based in Austin, Texas. Learn more at VORAGO Technologies and make sure to follow VORAGO on LinkedIn.

About the Inc. 5000 Methodology



Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.



About Inc.



Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit their website.

###

For more information about VORAGO Technologies, contact the company here:



VORAGO Technologies

Hadley Hempel

hhempel@voragotech.com

1501 South MoPac Expy, Suite #350 Austin, TX 78746 USA

Hadley Hempel