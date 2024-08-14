Submit Release
Prop 5 ballot label doesn’t have to mention 2/3 voter approval rule

In a setback for anti-tax groups, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday that the November ballot label for a measure that would allow some local tax increases to be approved by 55% of the voters does not have to say that current law requires two-thirds voter approval.

