In a setback for anti-tax groups, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday that the November ballot label for a measure that would allow some local tax increases to be approved by 55% of the voters does not have to say that current law requires two-thirds voter approval.
You just read:
Prop 5 ballot label doesn’t have to mention 2/3 voter approval rule
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.