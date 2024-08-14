Submit Release
Auditor General DeFoor: New Website Makes Audit Information Easier to Access for all Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. –  Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today launched the department’s new website to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to find audits in their county, as well as resources to help them better understand audits.

“Our new, dynamic website was designed with Pennsylvania taxpayers in mind,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “We all need to know how our tax dollars are being spent to be able to hold state and county government accountable.  This website offers a variety of new tools and resources to make it easier than ever to find an audit and understand the impact it has on your community.”

The site houses more than 50,000 audits including those involving Volunteer Fire Relief Associations, municipal pensions, county row officers, state government programs and performance audits. Each year, the department performs approximately 4,000 audits.

“Last October, as part of our ongoing transformation initiative, we reached out to Pennsylvanians and asked them what they needed from our website,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “I want to thank the stakeholders, employees and the residents who responded. This site represents your input, and we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Site highlights include a clickable county map to find audits locally; a new search function to quickly find audits; a robust careers and internship section; and a newly designed Be Money $mart resources page.

The department’s redesigned website replaces the version from 2015 and includes accessibility functions so all Pennsylvanians can use the site, regardless of the language they speak or accessibility device they are using. It is also adaptable for mobile devices.

For more information about the Department of the Auditor General’s transformation initiative, visit the department’s newly redesigned website at www.paauditor.gov and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

