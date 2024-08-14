Mountain America Credit Union Achieves Top National Ranking for Business Deposits

First time achieving number one ranking according to Callahan & Associates; business membership base includes over 115,000 members

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce its distinction as the number one ranked depositor for business deposits among credit unions nationwide, as confirmed by Callahan & Associates. This recognition underscores Mountain America’s commitment to supplying business members with leading financial services and solutions.

With a growing business membership base of more than 115,000 members, the credit union continues to set the standard for excellence in the financial industry.







Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer of Mountain America shares, “Being recognized as the top depositor for business deposits highlights our unwavering commitment to our business members. This accomplishment would not have been possible without their trust and support. We are proud of this recognition and are dedicated to fostering the growth and success of our business community.”



Kyle Guest, vice president of business services adds, “With our historic record as the top Small Business Administration (SBA) lending credit union and now as the top credit union for business deposits, this solidifies Mountain America as a trusted financial partner for business owners. Our business services and cash management solutions are leading the way within the financial industry, and we remain committed to providing a world-class banking experience.”

Daniel Phillips, a business member of Mountain America and owner of a curriculum development company, The Good and the Beautiful, shared his experience. “As I explored the business products and services Mountain America offered, they aligned perfectly with what we needed then and continue to need as we grow.”

Callahan & Associates is a renowned credit union consulting firm that publishes quarterly rankings of participating credit unions based on various performance metrics including data reported in quarterly call reports to the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

For more information about Callahan & Associates, visit https://callahan.com/.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union, visit www.macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with various convenient, flexible products and services and sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and over 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com . Insured by NCUA.