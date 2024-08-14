Burgum: Beam signing marks significant milestone for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today participated in a beam signing ceremony for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, marking a significant milestone in the construction of the nation’s 15th presidential library.

The project has raised over $270 million in private donations, far surpassing the $100 million that was originally required to trigger a $50 million state endowment whose earnings will be used to help fund operations and maintenance of the library. Burgum, who championed efforts to secure the state endowment, noted the $50 million remains in state hands as it generates investment earnings, and that the presidential library is on track for a grand opening on July 4, 2026, on the nation’s 250th birthday.

“This historic milestone that we have today is one of many that we’re going to have as this great project moves forward,” Burgum said during the ceremony. “We’re on a journey to create the best presidential library in the nation. There’s 14 others; this will be the best. This will have biggest impact on generations to come, and it’s going to be a library worthy of carrying the name of our 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt.”

Burgum expressed his gratitude to the state Legislature for approving the $50 million endowment, which he called a “catalyst” for the project, as well as private donors, the Roosevelt family, local officials, library board members and leadership – “everyone who’s dedicated themselves and their time and their resources to help make this happen, knowing how important it is to create a place that will inspire leadership and action and self-discovery.”

He also thanked the state’s congressional delegation of U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong for introducing legislation seeking $50 million in federal funding to support the preservation and display of Roosevelt materials in the library’s museum.

Those who visit the library will draw inspiration from the bold and courageous life that Roosevelt lived, including his time in the North Dakota Badlands, Burgum said, referencing Roosevelt’s famous quote, “I have always said I would not have been President had it not been for my experience in North Dakota."

“We’re setting out here to create a presidential library and museum for one of the most intriguing and most impactful figures in our entire country, and we need TR more than ever,” Burgum said. “We’re not just building a building. We’re building an institution, an institution that’s going to be framed around citizenship, leadership and conservation – the three pillars of what TR brought.”