First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney to Launch Reading Tour, Host Story Times at Delaware Libraries

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney and First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney on Wednesday joined Dr. Annie Norman, State Librarian of Delaware, Casey Family Programs, literacy and early education advocates, and students to launch a Reading Tour. This Reading Tour will highlight the importance of literacy and encourage children and families to take advantage of the services and programs at Delaware Libraries.

As part of the Reading Tour, First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney released her original children’s book – Books for Blue. Books for Blue encourages children and all readers to visit their local library, step outside their comfort zones, explore different genres, and discover their passions through reading. Books for Blue is available in three languages, English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. The book was reviewed by Dr. Meghan Walls, a Delaware child psychologist, and published by Syncretic Press.

“First Chance is all about strengthening partnerships to serve Delaware’s children and their families,” said First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney. “One of our main pillars has been to encourage early language experiences toward healthy brain development and school readiness. Casey Family Programs, Delaware Libraries, children’s healthcare providers, and early education champions all have been lead partners in that work. Books for Blue conveys a lot of the messages we’ve hoped to advance. In addition to the essential need to actively develop kids’ skills and habits around reading, those messages include how literacy activities can strengthen family connections and the importance of nurturing curiosity, self-awareness, and joy in lifelong learning. As Blue says, ‘keep looking to learn what you’re looking for.’”

This book was made possible by the generosity and partnership of Casey Family Programs. Families will be able to borrow Books for Blue from 33 libraries across the state in the coming weeks. Copies are also being sent to school districts for distribution in their schools and early learning centers for the start of the 2024-2025 school year. First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney will be participating in events across the state as part of the Reading Tour with educators, members of the General Assembly, and various community partners.

There is an accompanying book walk/roll mobile display which will be offered to state agencies and partners for outdoor events. The book walk/roll will have its inaugural display at the opening celebration of the Maurice Pritchett Sr. Academy on August 23, the first new school in the City of Wilmington in decades.

“Children learn to read by grade three and then read to learn for the rest of their lives. Literacy is the foundation that each of our students and neighbors need for success. As we approach the start of the school year, let’s share the messages found in the pages of Books for Blue,” said Governor Carney. “Visit your local library. Be curious. And be eager to lean on others for advice. I want to congratulate Tracey, Annie, and the other advocates involved in this project. Thank you to the Casey Family Programs for their support of Delaware families through this project and throughout our administration.”

Following the launch of the Reading Tour at the Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, the Governor and the First Spouse joined a bilingual story time at the Latin American Community Center’s La Fiesta I Early Learning Center. President and CEO of the Latin American Community Center, Maria Matos, read the Spanish-language version of the book, Libros para Blue.

On Thursday, First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney and Dr. Norman will travel to the Selbyville Public Library and the Harrington Public Library to join story times.

“The First Tracey is a wonderful supporter of children, and literacy, and libraries,” said Annie Norman, State Librarian. “The book she is launching is about libraries, which provide the opportunity for every child to discover the magic book that sparks the love of reading for a lifetime!”

Both Selbyville Public Library and Harrington Public Library are beneficiaries of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. In 2022, in response to the rise in demand for library services, Governor Carney invested $40 million in Delaware libraries throughout all three counties. This funding – championed by Delaware’s Congressional Delegation – benefitted nine libraries and made two new facilities for Selbyville and Harrington, respectively, possible.

“The Selbyville Public Library is proud to host Delaware’s First Spouse, Tracey Quillen Carney, on the reading tour for her new book,” said Kelly Kline, Director of the Selbyville Public Library. “While the Selbyville Public Library will soon turn the page with its new building, we couldn’t be more grateful for the Governor and First Lady’s support of libraries throughout all the previous chapters.”

“The Harrington Public Library is very excited to host First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney as she debuts her new book which we hope will inspire the children of our area to get their first library card,” said Marleena Scott, Director of the Harrington Public Library.

“It was an honor to be asked by the First Spouse to review this book from a social emotional and trauma informed perspective, something Tracey holds close as she does her work,” said Dr. Meghan Walls, Pediatric Psychologist and Director of External Affairs, Nemours Children’s Health. “I’m excited for families to explore what it means for their little ones to grow into their own and how they can help along the way. We are so fortunate to have a first spouse who pours her heart into the overall wellness of children in Delaware and beyond.”

Throughout the Carney Administration, First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney has been lifting up important topics including promoting learning readiness through literacy, health, and parent-child engagement programs, and advancing the recognition of and effective response to adverse childhood experiences through her First Chance Delaware initiative. First Chance is a vehicle to recognize and to facilitate effective partnerships, to share research and best practices, and to promote awareness of opportunities to collaborate in support of Delaware’s children. Casey Family Programs provided the founding grant for First Chance Delaware and has continued to provide technical and operational support through Casey’s First Spouse Initiative program.