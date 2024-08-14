Safe Harbor Financial Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

--Net Income increased to $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2024



--Loan Interest Income increased 203.6% year-over-year

--Excluding impairment expense in 2023, Operating Expenses decreased 34.5% versus 2023

--Cash and cash equivalents increased 25% to $6.1 million

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Summary

Net Income increased to approximately $0.9 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $17.6 million in the same period of 2023;

Revenue was approximately $4.0 million, compared to approximately $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2023;

Operating Expenses decreased to $3.7 million, compared to $22.5 million in the second quarter of 2023;

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 14.5% to approximately $0.97 million, compared to approximately $850,000 for the second quarter of 2023(1).

Six-month 2024 Financial & Operational Summary

Net Income increased to approximately $3.0 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $19.0 million in the first half of 2023;

Revenue was approximately $8.1 million, compared to approximately $8.8 million for the first half of 2023;

Operating Expenses decreased to approximately $7.5 million, compared to approximately $28.3 million in the first half of 2023;

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 63.5% to approximately $2.06 million, compared to approximately $1.26 million for the first half of 2023(1).

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial metric. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included below in this earnings release.

“During the quarter, we experienced strength across our business, as well as operated more efficiently, both of which contributed meaningfully to our strong results,” said Sundie Seefried, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Harbor Financial. “A major contributor to our favorable results was our lending platform, which posted record quarterly loan income of approximately $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of over 203% year-over year. This improvement helped to drive our gross margins substantially higher as we focused on shifting to higher margin products, which in addition to streamlining the business, improved improve our bottom-line.”

“During the second quarter we launched our Small Business Line of Credit Program, exemplifying our commitment to supporting the capital requirements of the cannabis industry, addressing the growing demand from small and mid-sized cannabis businesses, and diversifying our income sources. We also recently recouped the entire principal from a $3.1 million defaulted loan, further demonstrating the strength of our underwriting process. The money collected from this loan also increased our lending capacity, allowing Safe Harbor to more effectively meet client credit needs,” added Seefried.

Second Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

On April 15, 2024, the Company appointed CEO Sundie Seefried to the Board of Directors.

On June 5, 2024, Safe Harbor announced a new small business line of credit program with the origination of three new lines of credit.

Subsequent Operational Highlights

On July 9, 2024, the Company announced it successfully exited a $3.1 million loan in default, collecting 100% of principal, as well as over $200,000 in accrued interest.

On July 25, 2024, Safe Harbor announced it was teaming up with BIPOCann to empower minority-owned cannabis businesses.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, total revenue was $4.0 million, compared to $4.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease in revenue was due to a reduction in deposit activity and onboarding income and was primarily attributable to the decrease in the number of accounts related to the Abaca acquisition. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, PCCU accounted for $1,206,922 of the revenue generated from deposits, activities, and client onboarding, compared with $1,385,845 during the same period last year. In Q2 2024, the Company recognized $121,108 in account hosting expenses, in accordance with the Commercial Alliance Agreement, compared with account hosting expenses of $60,833 for Q2 2023.

Operating expenses for the second quarter 2024 decreased to $3.7 million, compared to $22.5 million in the prior year period, which was comprised of the following:

Compensation and employee benefits decreased in the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to compared to Q2 2023 due to a reduction in stock-based compensation and a decrease in the headcount.

Rent expenses decreased in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 due to reduction in the number of lease properties.

Provision for credit losses decreased in the three months ended June 30, 2024 to a benefit for this expense item compared to and expense in the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to a decrease in the loan loss rate.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, general and administrative expenses decreased across various categories including: i) approximately $345,271 in investment hosting fees due to a reduction in investment income, and (ii) approximately $206,560 in amortization and depreciation due to the reduction in the gross value of intangible assets from impairment recorded in 2023.

The Company incurred significant impairment charges to goodwill and long-lived intangible assets in the second quarter of 2023. Removing these one-time, non-cash expenses, operating expenses for the comparable prior year quarter were $5.6 million.



Second quarter 2024 net income was approximately $0.9 million, compared to a net loss of $17.6 million in the prior year period. The improvement in net income in Q2 2024 was the result of lower expenses across the Company and the greater number of performing loans at better interest rates than the previous period.

First Six Months 2024 Financial Results

For the six-months ended June 30, 2024, total revenue decreased to $8.1 million, compared to approximately $8.8 million in the prior year period. The decrease in revenue for the first six months of 2024 was due to a reduction in deposit activity and onboarding income and was primarily attributable to the decrease in the number of accounts related to the Abaca acquisition. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, PCCU accounted for $2,424,598 of the revenue generated from deposits, activities, and client onboarding. Related to this revenue, the Company recognized $277,721 in account hosting expenses, in accordance with the Commercial Alliance Agreement. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, PCCU contributed $2,763,684 to the revenue from similar sources, with account hosting expenses amounting to $116,258 as per the Loan Servicing Agreement provisions.

First six-months of 2024 operating expenses decreased to $7.5 million, compared to $28.3 million in the prior year period, which was comprised of the following:

Compensation and employee benefits decreased in the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six month period ended June 30, 2023 on account of stock-based compensation and also the decrease in the headcount.

Rent expenses decreased in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023, due to reduction in the number of lease properties.

(Benefit)/ Provision for credit losses decreased in the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023, due to a decrease in the estimated loss rate.

For the six months of 2024, general and administrative expenses decreased across various categories including: i) approximately $632,675 in investment hosting fees due to a reduction in investment income and ii) approximately $407,165 in amortization and depreciation due to the reduction in the gross value of intangible assets from impairment recorded in 2023.

Net income for the first six-months of 2024 was approximately $3.0 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $19.0 million in the prior year period. The driver of the net income produced in the first six months of 2024 was due to lower expenses across the Company and the greater number of performing loans at better interest rates than the previous period.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million, compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2023.

For more information on the Company’s second quarter 2024 financial results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and accessible at www.sec.gov .

SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,111,982 $ 4,888,769 Accounts receivable – trade 302,749 121,875 Accounts receivable – related party 1,003,251 2,095,320 Prepaid expenses – current portion 378,102 546,437 Accrued interest receivable 23,250 13,780 Short-term loans receivable, net 12,853 12,391 Other current assets - 82,657 Total Current Assets $ 7,832,187 $ 7,761,229 Long-term loans receivable, net 376,809 381,463 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,430 84,220 Operating lease right to use assets 781,693 859,861 Goodwill 6,058,000 6,058,000 Intangible assets, net 3,408,036 3,721,745 Deferred tax asset 43,793,536 43,829,019 Prepaid expenses – long term position 487,500 562,500 Forward purchase receivable 4,584,221 4,584,221 Security deposit 19,102 18,651 Total Assets $ 67,348,514 $ 67,860,909 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 154,445 $ 217,392 Accounts payable-related party 103,258 577,315 Accrued expenses 949,686 1,008,987 Contract liabilities 66,795 21,922 Lease liabilities – current 153,357 132,546 Senior secured promissory note – current portion 3,072,871 3,006,991 Deferred consideration – current portion 2,952,722 2,889,792 Other current liabilities 77,315 41,639 Total Current Liabilities $ 7,530,449 $ 7,896,584 Warrant liabilities 1,822,356 4,164,129 Deferred consideration – long term portion 351,000 810,000 Forward purchase derivative liability 7,309,580 7,309,580 Senior secured promissory note—long term portion 9,450,788 11,004,175 Net deferred indemnified loan origination fees 410,035 63,275 Lease liabilities – long term 795,062 875,447 Indemnity liability 1,218,263 1,382,408 Total Liabilities $ 28,887,533 $ 33,505,598 Commitment and Contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ Equity Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 111 and 1,101 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 130,000,000 shares authorized, 55,431,001 and 54,563,372 issued and outstanding on June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 5,545 5,458 Additional paid in capital 107,900,303 105,919,674 Retained deficit (69,444,867 ) (71,569,821 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 38,460,981 $ 34,355,311 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 67,348,514 $ 67,860,909

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 4,037,535 $ 4,572,508 $ 8,088,334 $ 8,752,887 Operating Expenses Compensation and employee benefits $ 2,264,931 $ 2,540,331 $ 4,544,969 $ 6,199,851 General and administrative expenses 1,001,764 1,852,589 1,985,984 3,391,463 Impairment of goodwill - 13,208,276 - 13,208,276 Impairment of finite-lived intangible assets - 3,680,463 - 3,680,463 Professional services 503,727 620,735 964,677 1,069,981 Rent expense 64,198 71,001 133,635 158,743 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (97,248 ) 511,880 (166,035 ) 578,546 Total operating expenses $ 3,737,372 $ 22,485,275 $ 7,463,230 $ 28,287,323 Operating income/ (loss) $ 300,163 $ (17,912,767 ) $ 625,104 $ (19,534,436 ) Other income /(expenses) Change in the fair value of deferred consideration 211,535 (193,065 ) 396,070 (384,008 ) Interest expense (168,830 ) (160,671 ) (323,002 ) (803,931 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,086,286 9,789 2,341,773 442,937 Total other income/ (expenses) $ 1,128,991 $ (343,947 ) $ 2,414,841 $ (745,002 ) Net income/ (loss) before income tax 1,429,154 (18,256,714 ) 3,039,945 (20,279,438 ) Income tax benefit/ (expense), net (487,627 ) 652,147 (48,742 ) 1,261,424 Net income/ (loss) $ 941,527 $ (17,604,567 ) $ 2,991,203 $ (19,018,014 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 55,431,001 43,859,305 55,321,711 34,815,264 Basic net income/ (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.55 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 56,485,467 43,859,305 56,376,177 34,815,264 Diluted income / (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.55 )

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(Unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Preferred Stock Class A

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Retained Total Shareholders’ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, March 31, 2024 111 $ - 55,431,001 $ 5,545 $ 107,348,166 $ (70,386,394 ) $ 36,967,317 Conversion of PIPE shares - - - - - - - Restricted stock units (net of tax) - - - - 35,478 - 35,478 Stock compensation cost - - - - 516,659 - 516,659 Net Income - - - - - 941,527 941,527 Balance, June 30, 2024 111 - 55,431,001 $ 5,545 $ 107,900,303 $ (69,444,867 ) $ 38,460,981

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Preferred Stock Class A

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Retained Total Shareholders’ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, March 31, 2023 10,896 $ 1 40,288,817 $ 4,029 $ 90,687,265 $ (46,695,249 ) $ 43,996,046 Conversion of PIPE shares (6,675 ) (1 ) 5,340,000 534 6,277,642 (6,278,174 ) - Stock option conversion - - - - 605,953 - 605,953 Restricted stock units - - 636,500 64 352,244 - 352,308 Net loss - - - - - (17,604,567 ) (17,604,567 ) Balance, June 30, 2023 4,221 $ 46,265,317 $ 4,627 $ 97,923,103 $ (70,577,990 ) $ 27,349,740

SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(Unaudited)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Preferred Stock Class A

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Retained Total Shareholders’ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 1,101 $ - 54,563,372 $ 5,458 $ 105,919,674 $ (71,569,821 ) $ 34,355,311 Conversion of PIPE shares (990 ) - 792,000 79 866,170 (866,249 ) - Restricted stock units (net of tax) - - 75,629 8 21,153 - 21,161 Stock compensation cost - - - - 1,093,306 - 1,093,306 Net Income - - - - - 2,991,203 2,991,203 Balance, June 30, 2024 111 - 55,431,001 5,545 107,900,303 (69,444,867 ) 38,460,981

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Preferred Stock Class A

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Retained Total Shareholders’ Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2022 14,616 $ 1 23,732,889 $ 2,374 $ 44,806,031 $ (39,695,281 ) $ 5,113,125 Cumulative effect from adoption of CECL - - - - - (581,321 ) (581,321 ) Conversion of PIPE shares (10,395 ) (1 ) 10,066,200 1,006 11,282,369 (11,283,374 ) - Stock option conversion - - - - 1,319,204 - 1,319,204 Restricted stock units - - 1,266,228 127 1,209,711 - 1,209,838 Reversal of deferred underwriting cost - - - - 900,500 - 900,500 Issuance of shares to PCCU (net of tax) - - 11,200,000 1,120 38,405,288 - 38,406,408 Net loss - - - - - (19,018,014 ) (19,018,014 ) Balance, June 30, 2023 4,221 $ - 46,265,317 $ 4,627 $ 97,923,103 $ (70,577,990 ) $ 27,349,740

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





SHF Holdings, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/ (loss) $ 2,991,203 $ (19,018,014 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/ (loss) to net cash provided by/ (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 390,499 797,664 Stock compensation expense (net of RSU tax adjustment) 1,114,467 2,529,042 Amortization of net deferred indemnified loan origination fees (55,842 ) (27,923 ) Interest expense - 803,931 (Benefit)/ provision for credit losses (166,035 ) 578,546 Lease expense 18,594 107,943 Impairment of goodwill - 13,208,276 Impairment of finite-lived intangible assets - 3,680,463 Deferred tax expense/(benefit), net 45,953 (1,261,424 ) Change in the fair value of deferred consideration (396,070 ) 384,008 Change in fair value of warrant (2,341,773 ) (442,937 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable – trade (180,874 ) (113,122 ) Accounts receivable – related party 1,092,069 89,372 Contract assets - 19,190 Prepaid expenses 243,335 78,045 Accrued interest receivable (9,469 ) 3,036 Deferred underwriting payable - (550,000 ) Other current assets 82,657 150,817 Other current liabilities 25,203 - Accounts payable (62,950 ) (1,597,740 ) Accounts payable – related party (474,057 ) (6,342 ) Accrued expenses (59,296 ) (440,503 ) Contract liabilities 44,873 59,386 Net deferred indemnified loan origination fees 402,601 8,500 Security deposit (451 ) (5,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,704,637 (964,786 ) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment - (208,434 ) Net repayment of loans 6,083 1,022,120 Net cash provided by investing activities 6,083 813,686 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of senior secured promissory note (1,487,507 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (1,487,507 ) - Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,223,213 (151,100 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 4,888,769 8,390,195 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 6,111,982 $ 8,239,095 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid $ 325,327 $ 104,678 Non-Cash transactions: Shares issued for the settlement of PCCU debt obligation $ - $ 38,406,408 Cumulative effect from adoption of CECL - 581,321 Reversal of deferred underwriting cost - 900,500

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Safe Harbor Financial discloses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures and are calculated as net income before taxes and depreciation and amortization expense in the case of EBITDA and further adjusted to exclude non-cash, unusual and/or infrequent costs in the case of Adjusted EBITDA. Management of the Company uses this information in evaluating period over period performance because it believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA present important metrics regarding the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss)/income $ 941,527 $ (17,604,567 ) $ 2,991,203 $ (19,018,014 ) Interest expense 168,830 160,671 323,002 803,931 Depreciation and amortization 194,790 401,350 390,499 797,664 Taxes 487,627 (652,147 ) 48,742 (1,261,424 ) EBITDA $ 1,792,774 $ (17,694,693 ) $ 3,753,446 $ (18,677,843 ) Other adjustments – (Benefit)/ Provision for credit losses (97,248 ) 511,880 (166,035 ) 578,546 Change in the fair value of warrants (1,086,286 ) (9,789 ) (2,341,773 ) (442,937 ) Change in the fair value of deferred consideration (211,535 ) 193,065 (396,070 ) 384,008 Stock based compensation 552,137 958,260 1,164,261 2,529,042 Impairment of goodwill and finite-lived intangible assets - 16,888,739 - 16,888,739 Loan origination fees and costs 23,800 2,922 47,173 747 Adjusted EBITDA $ 973,642 $ 850,384 $ 2,061,002 $ 1,260,302

For the period six months and three months ended June 30, 2024, our EBITDA income improved primarily as a result of decrease in General and Administrative expenses. This reduction was driven by lower investment hosting fees, decreased amortization and depreciation expenses, and reduced business insurance costs. Additionally, there were decreases in compensation, employee benefits, marketing expenses, and other insurance costs. These factors contributing to our financial performance are further discussed in the “Discussion of our Results of Operations” section below. Other adjustments include estimated future credit losses not yet realized, including amounts indemnified to PCCU for loans funded by them. The Company has entered into a Commercial Alliance Agreement with PCCU, pursuant to which the Company agreed to indemnify PCCU for claims associated with CRB activities including any loan default related losses for loans funded by PCCU. Deferred loan origination fees and costs represent the change in net deferred loan origination fees and costs. When included with a new loan origination, we receive an upfront loan origination fee in conjunction with new loans funded by our financial institution partners and incur costs associated with originating a specific loan. For accounting purposes, the cash received for loan origination fees and costs is initially deferred and recognized as interest income utilizing the interest method.

