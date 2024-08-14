nCino Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, will report financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2024, after the market close on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.



Event: nCino’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website following the call.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

