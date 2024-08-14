Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Actinium” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ATNM). Investors who purchased Actinium securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ATNM.



On August 5, 2024, Actinium issued a press release “announcing a regulatory update on the Company’s planned Biologics License Application (‘BLA’) filing for Iomab-B in patients with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (‘r/r AML’).” According to the Company, the FDA has “determined that the Phase 3 SIERRA trial is not adequate to support a BLA filing for Iomab-B despite its statistically significant primary endpoint[.]” Following this news, Actinium stock dropped almost 60% on the same day.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Actinium securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/ATNM.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis.

