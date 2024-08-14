Intermed Labs: Advancing Health Technology and Innovation in West Virginia

Intermed Labs is an award-winning startup venture studio dedicated to advancing technological breakthroughs in health technology. By collaborating with talented physicians, companies and health systems, Intermed Labs conceives, launches and scales new businesses that aim to improve patient care. Their comprehensive approach includes designing, prototyping, validating, patenting, presenting and publishing innovative concepts. When launching new companies, Intermed Labs provides a wealth of expertise in engineering, design, medicine, sales and marketing, finance and data science to build robust organizations.

Intermed Labs chose West Virginia as a prime location for several reasons. The state’s strategic position and supportive business environment offer a fertile ground for innovation and growth. West Virginia’s commitment to fostering technological advancement and economic development aligns perfectly with Intermed Labs’ mission.

One key factor in their decision to establish operations in West Virginia is the state’s strong educational partnerships. Intermed Labs collaborates with local hospital systems, universities, and companies to evaluate and triage medical ideas, co-investing in them with discounted services. These partnerships are crucial in advancing medical innovations from concept to commercialization, ensuring that groundbreaking health technologies reach the market efficiently and effectively.

For organizations not yet ready to establish their own labs, Intermed Labs offers fee-for-service options, providing their unique expertise to other labs, individuals, and organizations in need. This flexibility allows Intermed Labs to broadly impact the health technology landscape, fostering innovation and improving patient care.

By saying “Yes” to West Virginia, Intermed Labs is poised to drive significant advancements in health technology, leveraging the state’s resources and partnerships to create a thriving ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship.