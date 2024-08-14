FEMA Hiring in Maine to Support Flood Recovery

Join team FEMA and help your community recover from the January 9, 2024 through January 13, 2024 severe storm and flooding. FEMA is looking for Local Hires in South Portland with experience in mitigation, public assistance, environmental and historic preservation and planning. Hiring locally helps build FEMA’s disaster recovery workforce. Many career FEMA employees began as local hires.

Qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds and a desire to serve, are needed immediately. Specific positions are either posted now or will be posted over the course of the next few weeks. To see all open positions, scan the QR code below or visit usajobs.gov and type the keywords “local hire” and enter “Maine” for the location. Ensure that the positions you apply for are open to public. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay, benefits and deadline for applying.

These are full-time, 120-day positions that may be extended based on operational needs located in the South Portland area. You can find more information on open positions and how to apply at usajobs.gov.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED. If the position description instructs you to email your application, the subject line of your email must include the title of the position for which you wish to be considered. Your resume should also clearly indicate the position you’re applying for. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes finger printing and credit check. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment. If you are found qualified, you may be called to participate in an interview. FEMA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.